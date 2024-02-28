Gold price remains confined in a range as traders await US inflation data on Thursday

- Gold price attracts some buyers on Wednesday, albeit it lacks bullish conviction.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and act as a headwind for the metal.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of key US macro data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's modest pullback from the $2,040-$2,042 resistance. Despite the uptick, the precious metal remains confined in a familiar range as traders keenly await the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday for cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
In the meantime, the FOMC meeting minutes released last week, along with the recent comments by Fed officials, suggested that the US central bank is in no rush to cut interest rates. This assists the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to hold steady above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a multi-week low touched last Thursday. Apart from this, the recent risk-on rally across the global equity markets contributes to capping the safe-haven Gold price, though sliding US Treasury bond yields act as a tailwind.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price extends the range play amid mixed fundamental cues
- A combination of diverging forces fails to provide any meaningful impetus to the Gold price, which extends its consolidative price move in a nearly one-week-old trading range.
- The Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer interest rates narrative lends some support to the US Dollar and continues to undermine the non-yielding yellow metal on Wednesday.
- A fresh leg down in the US bond yields, along with the looming US government shutdown and Tuesday's disappointing release of US Durable Goods Orders, should cap the USD.
- US President Joe Biden emphasized the necessity of finding a solution to prevent a detrimental government shutdown on March 1 as a legislative logjam showed no signs of abating.
- The US Census Bureau reported that orders for long-lasting US manufactured goods experienced a larger-than-expected decline of 6.1% in January, the most in nearly four years.
- Meanwhile, the Conference Board's Consumer Sentiment Index fell after three straight months of gains and came in at 106.7 for February, despite declining inflation expectations.
- The Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index recorded the fourth successive month of a negative reading, though improved to -5 in February as compared to -15 in the previous month.
- Traders now look to the release of the Prelim US GDP print, which is expected to match the original estimates and show that the economy expanded by a 3.3% annualized pace in Q4.
- This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
- The focus, however, remains glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index on Thursday, which should provide fresh cues about the Fed's rate-cut path.
Technical analysis: Gold price needs to break through $2,040-42 barrier for bulls to seize control
From a technical perspective, the $2,041-2,042 area, or over a two-week high touched last Thursday, might continue to act as an immediate hurdle and cap gains for the Gold price. That said, a sustained strength beyond will confirm a break through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) barrier and pave the way for additional gains. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, the XAU/USD might then climb to the next relevant hurdle near the $2,065 region before aiming to reclaim the $2,100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the weekly trough. around the $2,025 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 100-day SMA, currently near the $2,011-2,010 area, and the $2,000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the latter will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and drag the Gold price to the $1,984 region en route to the very important 200-day SMA support near the $1,967 zone.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.33%
|-0.02%
|1.03%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.27%
|-0.10%
|0.96%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.25%
|-0.12%
|0.94%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|-0.10%
|0.96%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.27%
|-0.25%
|-0.27%
|-0.37%
|0.70%
|-0.26%
|JPY
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.09%
|0.36%
|1.06%
|0.11%
|NZD
|-1.04%
|-0.99%
|-0.97%
|-0.98%
|-0.71%
|-1.08%
|-0.96%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.11%
|0.94%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6500 after softer Australian CPI data
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6500 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The Aussie pair is undermined by softer-than-expected Australian monthly CPI inflation data, which fans RBA rate cuts bets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is building on its recovery amid cautious markets.
EUR/USD grinds lower toward 1.0800 as USD extends recovery
EUR/USD is grinding lower toward 1.0800 in early European morning on Wednesday. The extended recovery in the US Dollar amid a deterioration in risk sentiment is weighing on the pair, as the focus shifts to a data-packed day ahead.
Gold price remains confined in a range as traders await US inflation data on Thursday
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's modest pullback from the $2,040-$2,042 resistance.
Bitcoin price extends gains as capital inflows near all-time highs
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, a status that was invigorated by Monday reports on MicroStrategy and BlackRock. With growing optimism in the market, the risk appetite for investors is also proving elastic.
Twiddling thumbs ahead of a US data barrage
Traders are keenly aware that the recent components of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) have influenced the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), and it is unlikely that they will receive an inflation print below the Federal Reserve's target rate.