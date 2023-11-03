Share:

Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through.

A positive risk tone caps gains for the metal amid the uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path.

Traders now look to the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for some meaningful impetus.

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Friday and sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session. Expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle and start cutting rates in June 2024 lead to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, is seen weighing on the US Dollar (USD) and lending some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.

Apart from this, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and China's economic woes further contribute to the bid tone around the safe-haven Gold price. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets holds back bulls from placing fresh bets and keeps the precious metal below the $2,000 psychological mark. Investors also seem reluctant ahead of the US jobs report, which could provide cues about the Fed's rate-hike path and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price struggles to capitalize on its uptick ahead of US NFP report

Gold price oscillates in a familiar trading band held over the past three days, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.

Bets that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates any further led to the recent fall in the US Treasury bond yields and undermined the US Dollar.

The US economic resilience and still sticky inflation keep the door open for one more Fed rate hike move either in December 2023 or January 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that some slowing in the labor market will likely need to happen in order for inflation to continue its downward trajectory.

Hence, the US monthly jobs data, or the NFP report, might influence the Fed's next policy move and provide some meaningful impetus to the XAU/USD.

The US economy likely added 180K jobs in October, down from the 336K in the previous month, and the jobless rate is seen holding steady at 3.8%.

Any meaningful divergence from expected numbers is likely to infuse volatility in the financial markets and drive demand for the safe-haven metal.

The Middle East conflict and China's economic woes should continue to act as a tailwind for the commodity, despite a generally positive risk tone.

China's Caixin Services PMI improved to 50.4 in October from 50.4 previous, though falls short of consensus estimates and fails to ease worries about an economic slowdown.

At current levels, the precious metal remains on track to register modest weekly losses and snap a three-week winning streak to over a five-month high touched last week.

Technical Analysis: Gold price remains well within the striking distance of a multi-month peak

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the Gold price and any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the $2,000 mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $2,008-2,010 area, or the multi-month peak touched last Friday. Bulls need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the said barrier before positioning for a move towards the next relevant barrier near the $2,022 region.

On the flip side, the $1,980 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the weekly low, around the $1,970 level set on Wednesday. Some follow-through selling might expose the $1,964 intermediate support before the Gold price eventually drops to the $1,954-1,953 region.

US Dollar price this week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.59% -0.70% -0.90% -1.43% 0.42% -1.51% 0.40% EUR 0.58% -0.11% -0.31% -0.84% 1.00% -0.93% 0.97% GBP 0.70% 0.12% -0.23% -0.74% 1.12% -0.82% 1.09% CAD 0.92% 0.30% 0.20% -0.52% 1.30% -0.61% 1.28% AUD 1.39% 0.85% 0.73% 0.51% 1.83% -0.08% 1.82% JPY -0.42% -1.00% -1.05% -1.35% -1.87% -1.95% -0.02% NZD 1.50% 0.91% 0.80% 0.61% 0.08% 1.90% 1.88% CHF -0.40% -0.99% -1.10% -1.30% -1.83% 0.02% -1.92%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).