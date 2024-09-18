- Gold price regains positive traction and reverses a part of the overnight corrective slide.
- Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut keep a lid on the attempted USD recovery and lend support.
- Bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank event risks.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Wednesday and stalls the previous day's profit-taking slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak. Rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) fail to assist the US Dollar (USD) in capitalizing on the overnight bounce from its lowest level since July 2023 and offer support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the risk of a further escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the US political uncertainty ahead of the November presidential election acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven commodity.
Investors, however, might opt to move to the sidelines and wait for this week's key central bank event risks before placing fresh directional bets around the Gold price. The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision at the end of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and also publish the updated economic forecasts later this Wednesday. This will be followed by the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on Thursday and the critical Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy update on Friday, which could infuse volatility in the financial markets and provide some meaningful impetus to the XAU/USD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is underpinned by 50 bps Fed rate cut bets and some haven flows
- Bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve will assist the gold price in attracting some dip-buyers on Wednesday and stall the overnight modest pullback from the vicinity of the all-time peak.
- According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the markets are currently pricing in a 65% chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 50-basis points at the end of a two-day meeting later today.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond bounced from a 16-month low following the release of US Retail Sales data on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and caps the US Dollar recovery.
- The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales in the US rose 0.1% in August as compared to a decline of 0.2% expected, while sales excluding Autos missed consensus estimates and expanded by 0.1%.
- The upbeat data prompted some intraday USD short-covering move and pushed it away from the lowest level since July 2023, though the positive move runs out of steam amid dovish Fed expectations.
- At least nine people were killed in simultaneous explosions of handheld pagers used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon, raising the risk of a broader Middle East war and underpinning the safe-haven metal.
- Meanwhile, North Korea, days after offering a view into a facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs, test-fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the South Korean and Japanese eastern seas on Wednesday.
- The market focus remains glued to the critical FOMC policy decision, which, along with updated economic projections, including the so-called 'dot plot', should provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical Outlook: Gold price bulls have the upper hand, $2,589-2,590 zone could act as immediate barrier
From a technical perspective, bulls might now wait for a move beyond the $2,589-2,590 region, or the all-time peak touched on Monday, before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the Gold price above the $2,600 mark, towards testing the top boundary of a short-term ascending channel extending from sub-$2,400 levels touched late June. The said barrier is currently pegged near the $2,609-2,610 area, which if cleared decisively will confirm a fresh breakout and set the stage for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.
On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the $2,561-2,560 area, could pave the way for deeper losses towards the $2,530-2,525 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $2,500 psychological mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively could drag the Gold price to the $2,475-2,470 confluence – comprising the 50-day Simple Moving Average and the lower boundary of the aforementioned trend channel.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
