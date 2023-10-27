- Gold price is on the rise for the third successive day and is now getting closer to a multi-month peak.
- The safe-haven metal continues to be supported by the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.
- Gains ahead of the US PCE Price Index seem limited amid bets on further policy tightening by the Fed.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buying for the third day in a row on Friday and remains supported by a steady demand for safe-haven assets due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as a lack of price movement in the US Dollar (USD). The precious metal maintains its bid tone through the first half of European session, albeit remains below its five-month high reached last Friday amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would need to raise interest rates further.
Investors now look to the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index from the United States (US). The data will influence expectations about the Fed's policy move next week, which, in turn, will influence the USD and provide some meaningful impetus to the Gold price. Nevertheless, the non-yielding yellow metal remains on track to end on a positive note and register modest gains for the third successive week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price seems poised to post modest weekly gains amid persistent geopoltiical tensions
- Geopolitical tensions continue to underpin the safe-haven Gold price, though hawkish Federal Reserve expectations hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- Israeli troops and tanks carried out a brief yet relatively large ground incursion into Gaza on Thursday ahead of the widely expected full-scale ground invasion.
- The US military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria in retaliation to a slew of drone and missile attacks against American troops in the region.
- US President Joe Biden sends a direct message to Iran's Supreme Leader and warns against targeting US bases and personnel in the Middle East.
- Data released on Thursday showed that the US economy expanded by a 4.9% annualized pace in the third quarter – its fastest growth in nearly two years.
- The US economic resilience should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and keep the door open for one more rate hike by the year-end.
- The release of weaker-than-expected US inflation and disposable income data reaffirm bets that the Federal Reserve will maintain the status quo in November.
- Investors now look forward to the release of the US PCE Price Index data for cues about the Fed's next policy move and before placing fresh directional bets.
Technical Analysis: Gold price extends its consolidative price move below the $2,000 psychological mark
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering around the 70 mark. This suggests that the Gold price is nearing overbought territory and warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance ahead of the $2,000 psychological mark. The said handle should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a move towards the next relevant hurdle near the $2,022 area.
On the flip side, the $1,980 region is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,972-$1,970 zone. A convincing break below the latter could drag the Gold price back towards the weekly low, around the $1,953-1,952 zone touched on Tuesday. Some follow-through selling could expose a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently pegged near the $1,932-1,931 region.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.24%
|0.25%
|0.75%
|-0.30%
|0.24%
|0.11%
|0.56%
|EUR
|-0.24%
|0.00%
|0.51%
|-0.53%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|0.35%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|0.00%
|0.51%
|-0.53%
|0.01%
|-0.14%
|0.36%
|CAD
|-0.75%
|-0.51%
|-0.52%
|-1.05%
|-0.51%
|-0.65%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|0.30%
|0.56%
|0.55%
|1.04%
|0.55%
|0.39%
|0.88%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.50%
|-0.55%
|-0.13%
|0.35%
|NZD
|-0.10%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|0.64%
|-0.39%
|0.15%
|0.49%
|CHF
|-0.60%
|-0.36%
|-0.35%
|0.15%
|-0.89%
|-0.35%
|-0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM)
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis is an average amount of money that consumers spend in a month. "Core" excludes seasonally volatile products such as food and energy in order to capture an accurate calculation of the expenditure. It is a significant indicator of inflation. A high reading is bullish for the USD, while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: 10/27/2023 12:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Why it matters to traders
After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.
