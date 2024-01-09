Gold price recovers further from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited

- Gold price attracts some buyers on Tuesday and draws support from a weaker US Dollar.
- A fall in consumer inflation expectations boosts Fed rate-cut bets and undermines the buck.
- Elevated US bond yields and a positive risk tone cap gains ahead of the US CPI on Thursday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from a near three-week low, around the $2,017-2,016 region touched the previous day. A fall in US Consumer Inflation Expectations boosts market bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may start cutting interest rates as early as March. This keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive for the second successive day and turns out to be a key factor benefitting the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors, however, have been scaling back their expectations for a more aggressive Fed policy easing in the wake of hopes for a soft landing for the US economy, bolstered by a still-resilient labor market. Adding to this, the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials have raised uncertainty about the possibility of early interest rate cuts, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This should help limit losses for the USD and cap any further gains for the Gold price.
Apart from this, a positive trading sentiment around the Asian equity markets might further contribute to keeping a lid on the safe-haven XAU/USD. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday for cues about the Fed's future policy decision. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the Gold price.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price benefits from Fed easing bets, modest USD weakness
- The New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Monday that US consumers' projection of inflation over the short run fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in December, which undermines the US Dollar and benefits the Gold price.
- Inflation one year from now is expected to be at 3%, marking the lowest reading since January 2021, while inflation three years from now is seen at 2.6% and price pressures five years ahead were at 2.5% versus 2.7% in November.
- The data reaffirms expectations for an imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's policy stance, though investors continue scaling back their expectations for more aggressive policy easing in the wake of a still-resilient US economy.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that inflation has declined more than expected and that the US central bank still needs to give tight policy time to work on cooling off inflation. Bostic sees two 25 bps cuts by year-end 2024.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the current policy stance appears sufficiently restrictive and that inflation could fall further with the policy rate held steady for some time, though the upside inflation risks remain.
- This raises uncertainty over the possibility of early interest rate cuts by the Fed, which assist the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady above the 4.0% threshold and might cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The market focus, meanwhile, remains glued to the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday, which should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
Technical Analysis: Gold price might struggle to capitalize on the modest intraday positive move
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the $2,040 horizontal zone, above which the Gold price could aim to retest Friday's swing high, around the $2,063-2,064 region. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $2,077 area, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative outlook and allow bulls to reclaim the $2,100 round figure.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the $2,017-2016 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently near the $2,012-2,011 area. This is followed by the $2,000 psychological mark, below which the Gold price could accelerate the slide towards the $1,988-1,986 intermediate support en route to the December low, around the $1,973 area and the $1,962 confluence, comprising the 100- and the 200-day SMAs.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.42%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.31%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.33%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|0.01%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.42%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.09%
|-0.32%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|0.42%
|0.30%
|0.33%
|0.41%
|0.32%
|0.29%
|0.29%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.31%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.28%
|0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6700 amid souring sentiment
AUD/USD is retreating toward 0.6700 in the European morning on Tuesday, erasing gains seen following the release of the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. A modest US Dollar uptick and souring market mood are acting as a headwind for the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 144.00 after softer Tokyo inflation data
USD/JPY is consolidating losses below 144.00, as the Japanese Yen holds upside traction following the softer Tokyo inflation data. Japan's inflation data reinforced hawkish BoJ expectations and widened the BoJ-Fed policy divergence.
Gold price recovers further from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from a near three-week low, around the $2,017-2,016 region touched the previous day. A fall in consumer inflation expectations boosts Fed rate-cut bets and undermines the buck.
Cardano Price Prediction: Despite room for 31% gains, ADA might find it difficult to rally again
Cardano price noted a significant increase followed by a sharp fall towards the end of December. While it was an expected course of action from the altcoin, the present scenario dictates that the bearishness may not have completely waned off even though there is still room for growth for ADA.
Emerging picture: Federal Reserve on the path to normalisation
With growth and inflation remaining subdued, the emerging picture suggests a Federal Reserve that is normalizing and likely to cut rates this year, possibly as soon as March or May if inflation cooperates.