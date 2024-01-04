- Gold price falls after higher-than-projected US private payrolls data.
- The market participants are still worried about the timing of rate cuts from the Fed.
- Further action in bullions and the US Dollar will be guided by the official US Employment data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) surrenders their entire intraday gains as United States labor market conditions have improved broadly. The US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ending December 29 remains upbeat. Private US employers hired 164K workers against expectations of 115K and the former reading of 103K. The US department of Labor reported that individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time dropped to 202K vs. the consensus of 216K and the prior reading of 220K.
The broader appeal for the Gold price is upbeat as prospects of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have strengthened after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. While uncertainty about when exactly the Fed will announce a rate cut decision could keep volatility in the Gold price high.
Meanwhile, robust economic prospects of the United States economy could force Fed policymakers to delay the announcement of a rate cut than what market participants have forecasted despite their concerns about policy over-tightening.
Going forward, investors should be prepared for a sheer volatility as the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is due for release on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price surrenders intraday gains while US Dollar revives
- Gold price faces selling pressure near $2,050 as upbeat US labor market conditions have trimmed prospects of early rate cuts by the Fed.
- The uncertainty over rate cuts this year has dissolved as Fed policymakers are worried about overtightening of the monetary policy, according to the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday while the timing element is still vague.
- In the latest projections, the Fed sees three rate cuts or interest rates reducing by 75 basis points (bps) this year.
- The absence of cues about when exactly the central bank will start trimming interest rates has slightly impacted prospects of rate cuts from March.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances in favour of rate cut in March by 25 bps to 5.00-5.25% have dropped to 66.5%.
- Discussions about rate cuts from Fed policymakers indicate that underlying price pressures are clearly returning to the 2% target and they are confident of achieving price stability without pushing the economy into a recession.
- The US Dollar Index corrects after printing a fresh two-week high at 102.70 as one thing becomes clear in investors’ minds – that the Fed will be the early adopter of a rate-reduction cycle among the Group of Seven economies. 10-year US Treasury yields drop sharply to near 3.91%.
- The market mood, however, could be volatile ahead amid uncertainty regarding the US NFP report and the ISM Services PMI for December, which will be released on Friday.
- This week, the US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) showed some signs of recovery in factory data. The agency reported a sharp increase in Manufacturing PMI to 47.4 against expectations of 47.1 and the former reading of 46.7. The factory data however remained below the 50.0 threshold for the straight 14th month, which itself indicates contraction but an outperformance indicates that overall production is coming back on track.
Technical Analysis: Gold price struggles to recapture 20-EMA
Gold price faces pressure while recapturing the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $2,050 on a two-hour scale. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall after a breakdown below the support zone placed around $2,055, which is going to act as a resistance ahead.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is demonstrating a range shift move from 60.00-80.00 to 20.00-60.00 in which the 60.0 region will act as a ceiling for the Gold price bulls.
On a daily time frame, the Gold price finds support after taking a cushion from the 20-day EMA, which trades around $2,040. This indicates that the overall demand for the Gold price has not faded yet.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure near 0.6700 ahead of US NFP Premium
The Aussie dollar remains on the back foot vs. its American counterpart, putting the 0.6700 contention zone to the test once again and ahead of the critical publication of US NFP for the month of December.
EUR/USD appears so far underpinned by the 1.0900 region Premium
EUR/USD staged a decent comeback after a multi-session decline following some vacillating price action in the greenback, higher US and German yields and the resumption of inflationary pressures in Germany in December.
Gold holds ground around $2,040 Premium
After rising above $2,050 earlier in the day, Gold edged lower toward $2,040 and erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after upbeat US employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints*.