- Gold prices rally 1.50% on Friday, boosted by a decrease in US 10-year Treasury yields to 4.40%.
- Escalating geopolitical concerns, including potential expansion of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fuel demand for Bullion’s safe-haven status.
- US economic data shows mixed signals; Services and Composite PMIs outperform while Manufacturing PMI remains in contraction.
Gold price rallies to a new two-week high on Friday during the North American session as US Treasury bond yields drop. Geopolitics continued to play its part, keeping the golden metal bid, while US business activity improved, capping the non-yielding metal advance. The XAU/USD trades at $2,710, gaining 1.50%.
The yellow metal surged due to a slight fall in US Treasury yields. The US 10-year T-note dipped two basis points to 4.40%, a tailwind for Bullion prices, set to print gains of more than 5% on the week.
Risks that the Russia-Ukraine war might broaden and transform into a US-Russia conflict keep Bullion prices higher. This and uncertainty about the Middle East conflict involving Israel and Lebanon may pave the way for retesting the XAU/USD all-time high at $2,790.
Data-wise, the US economic docket featured the release of S&P Global Flash PMIs for November. The Services and Composite indices expanded, exceeding estimates and October’s figures. However, the Manufacturing PMI, despite improving above forecasts and the previous month’s release, remained below the 50 line, which divides expansion/contraction territories.
Recently, the University of Michigan (UoM) revealed that Consumer Sentiment among Americans improved compared to the preliminary reading, while inflation is expected to approach the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% goal in the 12 months ahead.
In the meantime, some Fed officials who crossed the wires became slightly concerned about inflation progress stalling. Even though the majority advocate for a looser policy, they acknowledge the economy remains robust; and if inflation entrenches above the 2% goal, they could pause its easing cycle.
Traders trimmed the chances for a 25 bps rate cut at the December meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool sees a 56% probability of lowering rates, down from a 58% chance two days ago.
Key economic indicators, including the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, October Durable Goods Orders, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, are set for release next week.
Daily digest market movers: Gold refreshes two-week peak on geopolitical jitters
- Gold prices recovered as US real yields retreated two basis points to 2.068%.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck's performance against six currencies, gains over 0.34%, up at 107.00 near weekly highs.
- US S&P Global PMIs for November showed growth, with the Services PMI rising to 57.0 and the Composite PMI to 55.3, both surpassing the prior month. The Manufacturing PMI edged up from 48.5 to 48.8, aligning with expectations.
- The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved from 70.5 to 71.8 in November but fell short of projections. Meanwhile, as anticipated, one-year inflation expectations eased slightly from 2.7% to 2.6%.
- According to Chicago Board of Trade data via the December fed funds futures contract, investors are pricing in a 22 basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve by the end of 2024.
Technical outlook: Gold price buyers, set their sight around $2,800
Gold’s rally is set to continue with prices aiming to challenge the $2,750 figure once more. On Thursday, the yellow metal crossed above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $2,663, prompting buyers to push XAU/USD’s spot prices higher.
In that environment, if Bullion prices clear $2,750, the all-time high at $2,790 is next. A breach of the latter will expose the $2,800 figure and pave the way to test $3,000, which Goldman Sachs sees as the next major resistance.
On the other hand, if XAU/USD tumbles below $2,700, the non-yielding metal could begin to trade range-bound within the $2,650-$2,700 range unless bears clear the November 14 swing low of $2,536, followed by $2,500.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted to a bullish bias, indicating buyers are in charge.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water just above 1.0400 post-US data
Another sign of the good health of the US economy came in response to firm flash US Manufacturing and Services PMIs, which in turn reinforced further the already strong performance of the US Dollar, relegating EUR/USD to the 1.0400 neighbourhood on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2520 on stronger Dollar
Poor results from the UK docket kept the British pound on the back foot on Thursday, hovering around the low-1.2500s in a context of generalized weakness in the risk-linked galaxy vs. another outstanding day in the Greenback.
Gold keeps the bid bias unchanged near $2,700
Persistent safe haven demand continues to prop up the march north in Gold prices so far on Friday, hitting new two-week tops past the key $2,700 mark per troy ounce despite extra strength in the Greenback and mixed US yields.
Geopolitics back on the radar
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine caused renewed unease in the markets this week. Putin signed an amendment to Russian nuclear doctrine, which allows Russia to use nuclear weapons for retaliating against strikes carried out with conventional weapons.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.