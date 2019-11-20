Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD $1,475 continues to cap upside

Gold technical analysis: $1,475 continues to cap upside

The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,473 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,475.25 an hour ago. Notably, $1,475 capped upside on Monday, Tuesday and also on Nov. 14.

As a result, it is the level to beat for the bulls. A convincing break higher will likely yield a quick move to $1,480-$1,482. Read more...

XAU/USD struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions

Gold, a classic safe-haven asset, is having a tough time posting gains despite the renewed political tensions between the US and China.

The yellow metal remains trapped in a narrow range of $1,470 to $1,475 for the eighth straight hour. Read more…

Gold Technical levels