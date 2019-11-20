Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD $1,475 continues to cap upside

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold technical analysis: $1,475 continues to cap upside

The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,473 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,475.25 an hour ago. Notably, $1,475 capped upside on Monday, Tuesday and also on Nov. 14. 

As a result, it is the level to beat for the bulls. A convincing break higher will likely yield a quick move to $1,480-$1,482. Read more...

gold daily chart

XAU/USD struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions

Gold, a classic safe-haven asset, is having a tough time posting gains despite the renewed political tensions between the US and China.

The yellow metal remains trapped in a narrow range of $1,470 to $1,475 for the eighth straight hour. Read more…

Gold Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1474.7
Today Daily Change 2.21
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1472.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1483.7
Daily SMA50 1491.93
Daily SMA100 1480.71
Daily SMA200 1395.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1475.43
Previous Daily Low 1465.08
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1471.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1469.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1460.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 1456.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 1476.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 1481.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1487.28

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY reverses an early dip to near 1-week lows, focus shifts to FOMC minutes

USD/JPY reverses an early dip to near 1-week lows, focus shifts to FOMC minutes

Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some follow-through pressure. A modest USD rebound helped bounce off lows ahead of the latest FOMC meeting minutes. A sustained move beyond 109.00 handle (200-DMA) needed to confirm near-term bullish bias. 

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures