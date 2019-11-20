Gold struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold remains trapped in $1,470-$1,475 range despite fresh US-China political tensions. 
  • China reduced the one-year and five-year loan prime rate, as expected. 
  • China's rate cut has also failed to put a bid under Gold. 

Gold, a classic safe-haven asset, is having a tough time posting gains despite the renewed political tensions between the US and China.

The yellow metal remains trapped in a narrow range of $1,470 to $1,475 for the eighth straight hour.

The US Senate, in a unanimous vote, passed legislation on Tuesday aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong. The “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” will now go to the House of Representatives, which approved its own version of the measure in October.

China's Foreign Ministry was out on the wires a few minutes before press time, criticizing the US' move and threatening retaliation.

The futures on the S&P 500 are feeling the heat of the fresh political tensions. The index futures are currently down 0.24% on the day.

The AUD/JPY pair, a barometer of risk sentiment in Asia, has also dropped by almost 30 pips in the last sixth minutes. Gold, however, is struggling to find takers.

The yellow metal's inability to score gains looks more confounding if we take into account the decision by China to cut interest rates. The World's second-largest economy reduced the one-year loan prime rate to 4.15% from 4.20% and the five-year rate to 4.80%from 4.85%. Note that the rate cut was anticipated by most analysts.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1474.7
Today Daily Change 2.21
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1472.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1483.7
Daily SMA50 1491.93
Daily SMA100 1480.71
Daily SMA200 1395.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1475.43
Previous Daily Low 1465.08
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1471.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1469.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1460.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 1456.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 1476.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 1481.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1487.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level

Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level

The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200 DMAs. The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bullish setup valid despite Tuesday's drop

GBP/USD: Bullish setup valid despite Tuesday's drop

The path of least resistance for the Pound remains to the higher side despite Tue's 0.19% drop. The daily chart shows the pair is holding the support at 1.2922 – the upper edge of the bull flag, which was breached to the higher side on Fri.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates in below 200-DMA

USD/JPY consolidates in below 200-DMA

USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.54 within a range of 108.38/57 in Asia, supported on the 50-day moving average (DMA) with bullish attempts capped by the 200-DMA. Trade wars and Brexit remain the key themes.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions

Gold struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions

Gold is having a tough time posting gains despite the renewed political tensions between the US and China. The yellow metal remains trapped in a narrow range of $1,470 to $1,475 for the eighth straight hour.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures