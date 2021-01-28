Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades below the 200-day SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1831 support after benign Fed – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) wavers below $1850, consolidating the Fed-led downside, as traders await the US Q4 advance GDP release for a fresh direction. Gold lost ground once again on Wednesday after the Fed left its key rates unchanged while maintaining the current bond-buying at $120 billion per month. Benign Fed and mounting tensions over the covid surge knocked-of the stocks and boosted the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades below the 200-day SMA
Gold is currently trading below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,848, having closed below the long-term technical line on Wednesday.
It remains to be seen if the latest break below the widely-tracked average is sustained. The SMA was breached in late November and couple of times earlier this month. However, sellers failed to establish a foothold under the average support then.
Should sellers succeed this time, more bears may join the market, yielding a deeper decline. Major support is seen at $1,764 (November low). A close above the lower high of $1,875 created on Jan. 21 w
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold trades below the 200-day SMA
Gold sellers look to establish a foothold below the 200-day SMA. That may invite stronger selling pressure, leading to a deeper decline toward November lows. However, sellers failed to establish a foothold under the average support then.
