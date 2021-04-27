Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to move downward over the next couple of years

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined above $1,780 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,774 area and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1,782-83 region.
Worries that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery continued lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any further gains for the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to move downward over the next couple of years – OCBC
Aside from rising supply, commodity prices face a number of other headwinds over the next year including the prospect of a stronger US dollar and higher US Treasury yields. Against this backdrop, strategists at Capital Economics expect that the price of gold will fall.
We have become more negative on the outlook for the price of gold. The gold price has already fallen a long way from its 2020 peak in tandem with higher real yields in the US. Admittedly, real yields have fallen back a bit in recent weeks, and imports of gold in China and India have picked up. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to rise above $1800 on US T-bond yields moving below 1.55% – OCBC
Gold fell 0.4% on Friday to $1777.20 and questions remain if it can break above the $1800 resistance, having tried that multiple times last week to no avail. It may take US 10Y Treasuries moving below 1.55% to push gold above $1800, in the opinion of strategists at OCBC Bank.
“Gold has tried to break the $1800 level on multiple occasions last week but have found a lack of conviction from gold bulls in doing so.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.24
|Today Daily Change
|2.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Markets pause for Fed; MSFT, AAPL earnings
Equity and practically all financial markets are treading water ahead of a slew of earnings releases after the close and the Fed on Wednesday. Tuesday sees the big beasts Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) kick-off the big tech earnings season after the close.