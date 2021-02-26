Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical set up screams sell

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh eight-month lows, around the $1756 level in the last hour.
The precious metal added to the previous day's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. The overnight slump was sponsored by a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD technical set up screams sell
Gold (XAU/USD) hits four-day lows at $1756 and risks a drop below $1750 amid bearish technical setup, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
“Should the sell-off in the Treasury yields accelerate, it could drag global stocks lower while reviving the haven demand for the greenback. Such a move could limit the bounce in the metal, paving the way for the next leg lower.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, moves little post-US data
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering around the $1763 region, just above eight-month lows touched earlier this Friday.
The precious metal extended this week's rejection slide from 200-day EMA and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by a strong bid tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to drive flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1761.69
|Today Daily Change
|-8.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1769.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1813.05
|Daily SMA50
|1848.27
|Daily SMA100
|1860.21
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1765.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1827.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1740.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1714.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, moves little post-US data
A broad-based USD strength exerted some pressure on gold for the second straight day. The risk-off mood, a modest pullback in the US bond yields helped limit any further losses. The yellow metal had a rather muted reaction to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index.
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.