Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, moves little post-US data

- A broad-based USD strength exerted some pressure on gold for the second straight day.
- The risk-off mood, a modest pullback in the US bond yields helped limit any further losses.
- The yellow metal had a rather muted reaction to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index.
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering around the $1763 region, just above eight-month lows touched earlier this Friday.
The precious metal extended this week's rejection slide from 200-day EMA and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by a strong bid tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to drive flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity.
The USD added to the previous day's solid gains led by a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. The US bond market has been reacting to the prospects for a strong global economic recovery amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
The reflation trade further forced investors to price in an uptick in inflation, which was reinforced by Friday's macro data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index remained unchanged at 1.5% on a yearly basis in January as against market expectations for a modest downtick to 1.4%.
Meanwhile, the negative factor, to some extent, was offset by a mixed performance in the equity markets, which extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/SUD. This, along with a modest pullback in the US bond yields, helped limit any further losses for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being.
That said, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. Hence, a subsequent break below the $1750 intermediate support, en-route the $1725-24 intermediate support and the $1700 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1760.3
|Today Daily Change
|-9.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1769.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1813.05
|Daily SMA50
|1848.27
|Daily SMA100
|1860.21
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1765.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1827.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1740.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1714.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the commodity to bounce off eight-month lows. Bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term decline.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong bounce re-opens the door to 91.00
After a drop to the 89.70 region on Thursday, DXY manages to stage an important rebound to the 90.75/80 band at the end of the week.