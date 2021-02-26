Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD short recovery and continue to bearish in the long-term

Gold downtrend continuing towards 1720 zone

As expected, Gold has made the move lower to 1755 zone. The downtrend is expected to continue towards 1720.

If the market makes a pullback to the 78.6-88.6 zone we should see another leg of selling. We can also see a trend line which adds to the confluence. 1765-60 is the first target but we might see a move lower, possibly next week towards 1720. Watch for the levels as shown on the chart as selling the rally is imo, the best option. Read more...

Gold price analysis: XAU/USD short recovery and continue to bearish in the long-term

Yesterday, the DXY - US Dollar Index, increased sharply from 89.7 to 90.3. This is the strongest and fastest increase in February, while the numbers create a positive outlook for the US economy. On the other hand, in the last two speeches of the President of the US Federal Reserve - J. Powell, he always assured investors, that the US economy is in a recovery period. He will keep waiting for new growths. He also promised to stop monetary easing (through QE packages), stop buying monthly bonds, raise interbank interest rates and control the Yield Curve if the economy grow better in Q3/2021.

Gold dropped sharply from $1795/oz to $1765/oz in New York session, then recover to $1772/oz in Asian session. The dropping sharply yesterday is caused by the moving to keep interest rates unchanged of J. Powell (I mentioned above). Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level

Gold remained depressed through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its intraday losses to eight-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1764-63 region, down around 0.75% for the day.

From a technical perspective, slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart seemed to be the only factor that extended some support to the XAU/USD. That said, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts are holding in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1759.75
Today Daily Change -9.95
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1769.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1813.05
Daily SMA50 1848.27
Daily SMA100 1860.21
Daily SMA200 1860.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1805.86
Previous Daily Low 1765.56
Previous Weekly High 1827.11
Previous Weekly Low 1760.72
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1780.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1790.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 1754.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1740.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 1714.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 1795.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1820.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 1835.49

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

