Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level

- Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the commodity to bounce off eight-month lows.
- Bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term decline.
Gold remained depressed through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its intraday losses to eight-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1764-63 region, down around 0.75% for the day.
From a technical perspective, slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart seemed to be the only factor that extended some support to the XAU/USD. That said, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts are holding in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
However, any subsequent slide is more likely to find some support near a short-term descending trend-line, currently around the $1750 region. Bearish traders could wait for a sustained break through the mentioned support before placing fresh bets. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the fall further towards the $1725-24 support en-route the $1700 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the daily swing high, around the $1775 region. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAU/USD back towards the $1800 mark. This is closely followed by another descending trend-line resistance, around the $1805-06 area, which if cleared will negate any near-term bearish bias.
Meanwhile, the two converging descending trend-lines constitutes the formation of a bullish falling wedge. Some follow-through buying beyond the weekly highs resistance near the $1815-16 region will add credence to the bullish breakout and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move for the yellow metal.
XAU/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1763.26
|Today Daily Change
|-6.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1769.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1813.05
|Daily SMA50
|1848.27
|Daily SMA100
|1860.21
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1765.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1827.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1740.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1714.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls under 1.2150 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. The EU is pressing to accelerate its vaccination campaign. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading above 1.39 but some 300 pips under the weekly highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level
Gold remained under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week. A broad-based USD strength weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the XAU/USD.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.