Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus
Gold (XAU/USD) extended its recovery from eight-day lows of $1763 and rallied as high as $1782 after the US dollar’s sell-off accelerated alongside the decline in the Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the monetary policy settings unchanged on Wednesday. It was the dismissal from Fed Chair Powell on tapering talks, which hammered the greenback across the board while the 10-year US rates fell from near 1.65% to 1.61%. While acknowledging improvement in the economic outlook, courtesy of the successful vaccination drives, Powell downplayed concerns over rising inflation, calling them transitory. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,772 region in the last hour.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early positive move, instead witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD. This, along with a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, prompted some fresh selling around the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold extended its steady descent through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1,775 area in the last hour.
The precious metal built on the previous day's goodish rebound from one-and-half-week lows and gained some traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The US dollar added to the post-FOMC losses and dropped to over two-month lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.88
|Today Daily Change
|-5.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1781.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1757.15
|Daily SMA50
|1745.45
|Daily SMA100
|1801.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1782.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1762.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1748.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1788.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1795.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances as upbeat US GDP fuels risk appetite
EUR/USD trades near its recent monthly high at 1.2149 following the release of better-than-expected US growth data. The first quarter GDP printed at 6.4%, beating the expected 6.1%. Dollar eases on risk appetite.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early move up, instead witnessed a turnaround from one-week tops A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-on mood both contributed to the intraday selling bias. Mixed oscillators warrant caution for aggressive traders ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP report.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.