Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited

- Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday.
- A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling.
- The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Gold extended its steady descent through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1,775 area in the last hour.
The precious metal built on the previous day's goodish rebound from one-and-half-week lows and gained some traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The US dollar added to the post-FOMC losses and dropped to over two-month lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
As investors digested the Fed's dovish message, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped ease the USD bearish pressure and prompted some fresh selling around the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets further acted as a headwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD and collaborated to the downfall.
Given repeated failures near the $1,800 mark, the emergence of some fresh selling on Thursday suggests that the recent recovery from multi-month lows has run out of steam. Sustained weakness below the $1,765-60 resistance-turned support will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to slide further to the $1,722 area en- route the $1,700 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Advance US Q1 GDP report, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the XAU/USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1777.51
|Today Daily Change
|-4.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1781.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1757.15
|Daily SMA50
|1745.45
|Daily SMA100
|1801.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1782.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1762.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1748.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1788.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1795.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
