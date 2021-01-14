Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices rebound from three-day lows, limited by $1850

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases losses ahead of Powell and Biden, tests $1850

After the beginning of the American session, gold gained momentum and broke above $1943, hitting a fresh daily high at $1852. So far, it has been unable to remain above $1850. Price is moving sideways ahead of key speeches.

Higher yields hit gold, but for how long?

The price of gold remains at $1,850, and the key drivers are higher bond yields and a stronger risk appetite.

Last week, the yellow metal tanked below $1,900 again, and it hasn't rebounded since the plunge – instead, the price of gold has stayed at around $1,850.

