Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases losses ahead of Powell and Biden, tests $1850

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Gold prices rebound from three-day lows, limited by $1850.
  • DXY turns negative ahead of Powell and Biden.   

After the beginning of the American session, gold gained momentum and broke above $1943, hitting a fresh daily high at $1852. So far, it has been unable to remain above $1850. Price is moving sideways ahead of key speeches.

The yellow metal is gaining moment as market participants await Fed’s Powell speech. The recent increase in US bond yields and speculations about what the central bank will do over the next meetings make Powell’s words more interesting.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to present its stimulus package. Investors anticipate a big relief package. Wall Street opened with modest gains and remained in the positive ground even after weaker-than-expected employment economic data.

The US dollar pulled back over the last hour in anticipation of the next events. The DXY is flat as of writing, hovering around 90.35, after hitting at 90.58, the highest level in two days.

XAU/USD is facing a strong resistance around $1850 and the 100-hours SMA. A consolidation above could open the door for a test of the weekly high around $1863. On the flip side, below $1843, the next support is $1835.

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.8404
Today Daily Change 0.0094
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 19.831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9287
Daily SMA50 20.0599
Daily SMA100 20.7673
Daily SMA200 21.8072
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.8926
Previous Daily Low 19.7403
Previous Weekly High 20.1508
Previous Weekly Low 19.6008
Previous Monthly High 20.6648
Previous Monthly Low 19.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.8344
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.7985
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.669
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.5977
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9023
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.9736
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.0546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims disappointed with 965,000..

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.

Gold news

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.

Read more

US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight

US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight

DXY gains extra upside and tests the 90.60 area. Initial Claims rose by 965K WoW during last week. Fed’s Powell takes centre stage later in the NA session.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures