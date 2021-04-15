Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD once again tests 1,750.00

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lacks directional bias, awaits US Retail Sales for a range breakout
Gold (XAU/USD) returned to the red on Wednesday, although remained confined within the recent trading range, awaiting a strong catalyst for a clear direction. The yellow metal tumbled, as the US Treasury yields embarked upon a steady recovery amid infrastructure stimulus optimism, higher inflation expectations, successful covid vaccine rollouts in the country. However, the extended sell-off in the US dollar and mixed performance on Wall Street indices helped limit the declines in gold. The greenback remains undermined by the tempered expectations of the Fed’s tapering after the latest US CPI report failed to re-ignite fears over rising inflation. Read more...
Gold analysis: Once again tests 1,750.00
The yellow metal found support in the 1,735.00 level and surged. At mid-day on Thursday, the commodity price was testing the resistance zone, which was located just below the 1,750.00 marks.
Note that this is the second attempt being made during this week's trading. In general, the future forecasts still remain upon whether or not the resistance zone holds. In the case of the metal passing the resistance of the 1,750.00 level, the pair could test the March high levels above the 1,755.00 marks. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance
The XAU/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction on Thursday as US Treasury bond yields continue to drive gold's movements ahead. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which rose 1.4% on Wednesday, is currently losing 1.6% at 1.613%, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.
On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator edged higher to 60, suggesting that buyers are trying to remain in control of the price. However, gold lost its traction near $1,750 in the last two trading days and it could have a difficult time gathering bullish momentum unless it manages to make a daily close above that level. The next resistance could be seen at $1,758 (Apr. 8 high). Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1748.54
|Today Daily Change
|12.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1736.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.26
|Daily SMA50
|1753.93
|Daily SMA100
|1805.67
|Daily SMA200
|1858.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1743.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1712.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1746.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance
XAU/USD rises on Thursday supported by falling US T-bond yields. Gold faces a resistance at $1,750 in the near term. A downward correction to $1,740 is likely if XAU/USD fails to clear $1,750.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.