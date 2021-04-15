Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance

- XAU/USD rises on Thursday supported by falling US T-bond yields.
- Gold faces a resistance at $1,750 in the near term.
- A downward correction to $1,740 is likely if XAU/USD fails to clear $1,750.
The XAU/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction on Thursday as US Treasury bond yields continue to drive gold's movements ahead. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which rose 1.4% on Wednesday, is currently losing 1.6% at 1.613%, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold technical outlook
On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator edged higher to 60, suggesting that buyers are trying to remain in control of the price. However, gold lost its traction near $1,750 in the last two trading days and it could have a difficult time gathering bullish momentum unless it manages to make a daily close above that level. The next resistance could be seen at $1,758 (Apr. 8 high).
On the downside, the initial support is located at $1,740 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of Mar. 31-Apr. 8 rally, 50-period SMA) ahead of $1,730 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA) and $1,725 (200-period SMA).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1745.54
|Today Daily Change
|9.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1736.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.26
|Daily SMA50
|1753.93
|Daily SMA100
|1805.67
|Daily SMA200
|1858.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1743.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1712.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1746.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback. Ripple faces retracement from Wednesday’s trading session, looks to continue until retesting support at $1.56.
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Breaking: Coinbase jumps 10% pre-market: ARK's Cathie dumps Tesla (TSLA) to COIN it in
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest fame clearly likes the crypto space as her ARK Invest fund purchased $246 million worth of COIN on the first day of trading.