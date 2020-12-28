Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level

Gold is poised to go higher
GOLD is in uptrend and I expect continuation of the bullish move. We can see the rounded bottom as an additional cue.
The POC zone should spike the price up. Continuation above W L3 camarilla should happen today. 1875 zone is where the buyers are.Targets are 1890 and 1902. The final target is 1916. Only the move below 1850 could change the trend. At this point buying the dips is the option and gold is poised to go higher. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level
Gold refreshed daily lows, around $1869 region during the mid-European session, albeit quickly recovered a bit thereafter. The commodity was last seen trading just above the $1875 region, down around 0.20% for the day.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead faced rejection near the $1900 mark amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism about a last-minute Brexit deal and relief over a long-awaited US economic stimulus. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region
Gold refreshed daily lows during the early European session, albeit quickly recovered thereafter. The commodity was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just below the $1885 level.
The selling bias surrounding the US dollar picked up the pace on the first day of a new trading week after the US President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill. This was seen as one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity and pushed spot prices to four-day tops. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1885.6
|Today Daily Change
|6.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1879.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1851.38
|Daily SMA50
|1868.04
|Daily SMA100
|1897.69
|Daily SMA200
|1824.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1879.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1879.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1879.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1879.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1879.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1879.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1879.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
