Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD (mostly) hinges on Trump´s electoral chances

XAU/USD is open to start the week lower by some 0.10% despite a slide in the greenback on Friday by 0.20%. The market is range bound and trendless with election and stimulus uncertainty whipsawing prices from day-to-day.

A second wave of the coronavirus gathering pace is also problematic for investor sentiment, although the recent news of an FDA approval for remdesivir gave a hint of positive news as do the prospects of the Johnson Johnson trials getting back on track.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1899.08 Today Daily Change -1.82 Today Daily Change % -0.10 Today daily open 1900.9 Trends Daily SMA20 1901.83 Daily SMA50 1923.08 Daily SMA100 1881.38 Daily SMA200 1761.89 Levels Previous Daily High 1914.3 Previous Daily Low 1894.48 Previous Weekly High 1931.54 Previous Weekly Low 1894.48 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1902.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1906.73 Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.15 Daily Pivot Point S2 1883.41 Daily Pivot Point S3 1872.33 Daily Pivot Point R1 1911.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 1923.05 Daily Pivot Point R3 1931.79

"Putting pen to paper" – such commentary from Washington about a fiscal stimulus deal has been pushing gold prices higher, while pessimism about a deal held it back. With time running out toward Election Day, the next bout of cash to fuel gold prices mostly depends on the outcome.

When President Donald Trump completed his U-turn – from cutting off talks with Democrats to stating he wants a larger deal than them, gold advanced. The same happened when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed optimism about striking an accord.

