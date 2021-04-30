Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trapped in daily support and resistance

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles below $1,800 amid risk-off mood
Gold steps back from intraday high while flashing $1,772 as a quote amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the initial consolidation of the biggest losses in 14 days marked on Thursday. Although mildly negative S&P 500 Futures and sustained recovery of the US dollar index (DXY) seem to back the gold sellers, BioNTech’s hopes of finding a vaccine for Indian-origin covid strain seem to battle the moves.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1769.71
|Today Daily Change
|-2.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1771.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.37
|Daily SMA50
|1745.4
|Daily SMA100
|1800.48
|Daily SMA200
|1855.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1756.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1769.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1738.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1721.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1789.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.12
Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily close below the support
The price of gold is trapped in daily support and resistance but pressured at 4-hour resistance. The support is fragile, but the weekly bullish target is eyed at dynamic trend line resistance. The bulls are tiring at 4-hour resistance in a trapped environment on the daily chart.
The following analysis illustrates the weekly prospects of a test to the upside if resistance breaks and where the bears need to accumulate for a downside test of the weekly support structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eases above 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds to 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD: Eases above 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds to 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.
Dogecoin price primed for a sharp move, but DOGE direction is unclear
Dogecoin price responded emphatically yesterday to three consecutive inside days by locking in an 18% gain after being up over 30% at one point. DOGE activist versus skeptic dynamic awards speculators with rough boundaries.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.