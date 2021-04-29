Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily close below the support

- The price of gold is trapped in daily support and resistance but pressured at 4-hour resistance.
- The support is fragile, but the weekly bullish target is eyed at dynamic trend line resistance.
The bulls are tiring at 4-hour resistance in a trapped environment on the daily chart.
The following analysis illustrates the weekly prospects of a test to the upside if resistance breaks and where the bears need to accumulate for a downside test of the weekly support structure.
Prior analysis, 4-hour chart
As illustrated, the price has indeed moved up to test the resistance and has been rejected.
This leaves scope for a downside continuation if support is broken.
Live market, 4-hour
The price has since been rejected by resistance multiple times and created lower lows.
With that being said, there needs to be a close below the lows and support structure on a daily basis.
A weekly outlook is somewhat more encouraging for a test of the dynamic resistance and prior support structure.
Weekly chart
Daily chart
From a daily perspective, the trapped environment is blocking a test of the weekly resistance and weekly support.
The daily downside wick is bearish, however, and could well be filled in for a restest of the weekly support ahead of a downward continuation within the broader bearish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.2100 but loses momentum
The EUR/USD pair retains monthly gains after topping 1.2149 but seems unable to break higher. Upbeat US data failed to boost the greenback.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD could extend slide with a daily close below $1,765
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks at $1,756. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it was last seen losing 0.75% on the day at $1,768.
Ethereum price presses higher while ETH technology used by EIB for digital notes
Ethereum price presses higher after convincingly holding the critical February high during the correction this month. The bullish outlook remains in place with the psychologically important $3,000 in the crosshairs.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.