Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles below $1,800 amid risk-off mood

- Gold eases from intraday top but lacks bearish momentum.
- Covid woes, reflation fears favor the US dollar’s corrective pullback.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite Wall Street’s positive performance.
- China PMI, risk news will be crucial to follow.
Gold steps back from intraday high while flashing $1,772 as a quote amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the initial consolidation of the biggest losses in 14 days marked on Thursday.
Mixed clues, dull markets confuse gold traders…
Although mildly negative S&P 500 Futures and sustained recovery of the US dollar index (DXY) seem to back the gold sellers, BioNTech’s hopes of finding a vaccine for Indian-origin covid strain seem to battle the moves.
Also portraying a mixed market scenario is the sustained strength of the US Treasury yields and reflation fears versus the expectations of further stimulus and upbeat US data.
It should be noted that a lack of major data/events in Asia adds to the sluggish markets while weighing on the bright metal’s prices of late.
However, China’s official PMIs for April and the return of Japanese traders after Thursday’s off could soon recall momentum traders. In a case where Beijing keeps printing upbeat figures, the bullion may witness a corrective pullback, failures to do so, which is widely anticipated, could keep the sellers in the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
Although a downside break of the monthly support line, now resistance around $1,796, keeps gold sellers hopeful, a confluence of 21-day and 50-day EMA near $1,764 restricts the commodity’s short-term downside. It’s worth mentioning that a 200-day EMA level of around $1,792 adds to the upside filters.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1773.31
|Today Daily Change
|1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1771.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.37
|Daily SMA50
|1745.4
|Daily SMA100
|1800.48
|Daily SMA200
|1855.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1756.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1769.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1738.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1721.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1789.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
