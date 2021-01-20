Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two-week high, eyes $1,900 amid risk on mood

Gold buyers pause around $1,871, recent high of $1,871.28, after rising the most in 13 days the previous day, as Thursday’s Asian session begins. In doing so, the yellow metal seesaws around the recently flashed two-week top as traders await fresh push to extend the optimism.

Aussie employment, BOJ will decorate Asian calendar but ECB and Biden’s first day in the office will be the key.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.87 Today Daily Change 0.71 Today Daily Change % 2.82 Today daily open 25.16 Trends Daily SMA20 25.99 Daily SMA50 24.96 Daily SMA100 24.91 Daily SMA200 22.37 Levels Previous Daily High 25.42 Previous Daily Low 24.93 Previous Weekly High 25.89 Previous Weekly Low 24.34 Previous Monthly High 27.41 Previous Monthly Low 22.59 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.23 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.12 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.92 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.68 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.43 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.41 Daily Pivot Point R2 25.66 Daily Pivot Point R3 25.89

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties

The price of gold is trading at $1,869.13 at the time of writing, travelling between a low of $1,832.57 and $1,870.48 on the day so far. Markets flipped risk on this Wednesday in anticipation of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the US.

The S&P 500 popped in the open and continued to edge higher around the event as Wall Street hit new record highs. Wall Street is liking Biden's laid out $1.9trillion stimulus package proposal which is expected to boost the economy and speed up the distribution of vaccines.

Read more ...