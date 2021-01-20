Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two-week high, eyes $1,900 amid risk on mood

- Gold bulls flirt with a fortnight top of $1,871.
- Joe Biden becomes 46th President of America, reiterates election promises, virus woes.
- WHO plans a slew of covid vaccine approvals, China rolls out US sanctions.
- Aussie employment, BOJ will decorate Asian calendar but ECB and Biden’s first day in the office will be the key.
Gold buyers pause around $1,871, recent high of $1,871.28, after rising the most in 13 days the previous day, as Thursday’s Asian session begins. In doing so, the yellow metal seesaws around the recently flashed two-week top as traders await fresh push to extend the optimism.
While Joe Biden’s entry to the White House, without any casualties, could be considered as a major reason for the latest positive mood in the market, hopes that the World Health Organization (WHO) will roll out more coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines added to the sentiment.
Markets welcome Biden but Trump doesn’t…
Although Biden’s swearing-in ceremony couldn’t offer any immediate jump in the market, a gradual improvement could be witnessed as the Democratic member reiterated the party agenda claimed to act upon during the election promises. Ex-President Donald Trump refrained from attending the inauguration and rather left a note in the oval office for Biden.
Recently, the Biden administration feared a jump in the virus infections and pledged to tame the pandemic. The WHO is on the same page and is also said to have prepared for faster vaccine rollouts, per Reuters. It’s worth mentioning that Oxford scientists preparing new vaccine versions to combat emerging strains, per the UK’s Telegraph.
On the risk-negative side, China unveiled a list of 28 US individuals, most of them are Trump team members, to be sanctioned. Further, the virus cases have receded in the Northern hemisphere but the death toll is high and probes the risks.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 marked record top while the rest of the Wall Street benchmarks also closed in the green for Wednesday. On the contrary, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.4 basis points to 1.078 by press time.
Moving on, Australia’s December employment figures and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy meeting can entertain traders during today’s Asian calendar. Both the events are likely to provide additional strength to the upbeat sentiment. However, major attention will be given to today’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting and how Joe Biden acts during this first full day in the office.
Technical analysis
Sustained break of 200-day SMA, around $1,847 now, renews gold’s upside momentum. However, 50-day SMA near $1,960 and January 12 peak surrounding $1,865 probe the buyers. Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-day SMA needs a sustained break of an ascending trend line from March, at $1,829 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1870.68
|Today Daily Change
|30.34
|Today Daily Change %
|1.65%
|Today daily open
|1840.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.51
|Daily SMA50
|1860.01
|Daily SMA100
|1884.88
|Daily SMA200
|1845.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1833.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1840.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1833.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1827.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1852.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1858.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7700, further gains depending on employment data
AUD/USD surged as Wall Street hit record highs in Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD refreshes two-week high, eyes $1,900 amid risk on mood
Gold buyers pause around $1,871 after rising the most in 13 days the previous day, as Thursday’s Asian session begins. The yellow metal seesaws around the recently flashed two-week top as traders await fresh push to extend the optimism.
Bitcoin Cash price must defend crucial support level for another leg up to $600
Bitcoin Cash saw a massive 150% bull rally that started on December 2020 and peaked at $629 on January 10. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction since then and aims for a new higher high.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.