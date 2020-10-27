Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gets back above USD1,900

Gold Price Analysis: Remains below key counter-trendline resistance

Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case. There is an opportunity on the weekly chart to trade the next downside extension following the latest correction.

Read more ...

Asia Market: Market setup becomes convoluted web of confusion

Gold gets back above USD1,900/oz despite USD gains and an equity slide as there’s sufficient US pre-election 'safe-haven' demand to buoy bullion. Gold was caught between the bearish impact of a firmer USD and lower bond yields and significantly weaker equities. And while it didn’t rally, it held it its own. This suggests a rise in risk-off appetite, and the consequential stronger US dollar was not enough to drive bullion lower. Indeed, this is encouraging.

Read more ...