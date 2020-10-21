Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum beyond a descending trend-line resistance, extending from highs touched on August 18.
The combination of trend-lines constituted the formation of a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts, pointing to indecision over the commodity's near-term trajectory. However, the fact that the XAU/USD has managed to break through the triangle resistance, the bias now seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold: Are the bulls starting to make their move again?
After several days lacking conviction, are the bulls starting to make their move again? The past four completed sessions have seen a mild creep higher, but the small candlestick bodies reflect a lack of real intent. However, this morning, we see the market pushing the buying pressure and this pressure is testing the key two month downtrend (today at $1920). There are three key near to medium term technical barriers immediately overhead now. Initially the two month downtrend at $1920, then the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 and then the $1933 October high.
