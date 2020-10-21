Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

- Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- A move beyond a symmetrical triangle sets the stage for further gains.
- Dip-buying should now help limit the downside near the $1900 mark.
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum beyond a descending trend-line resistance, extending from highs touched on August 18.
The combination of trend-lines constituted the formation of a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts, pointing to indecision over the commodity's near-term trajectory. However, the fact that the XAU/USD has managed to break through the triangle resistance, the bias now seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into positive territory and add credence to the constructive outlook. Hence, a subsequent move back towards monthly swing highs, around the $1933 region, now looks a distinct possibility. The momentum could further get extended towards the $1961-63 supply zone.
On the flip side, the triangle resistance breakpoint, around the $1918-17 region, now seems to act as immediate support and is closely followed by the $1908 level. Any subsequent slide might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the $1900 round-figure mark.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1918.5
|Today Daily Change
|12.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|1906.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895
|Daily SMA50
|1924.78
|Daily SMA100
|1875.07
|Daily SMA200
|1756.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1906.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1902.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1895.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1934.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has hit the highest since early September, near 1.31. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.