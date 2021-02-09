Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD boosted as markets bet on inflation
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) rallied on the first trading day of the second trading week of the month; having hit lows just to the south of the $1810 mark during the Asia Pacific session, gold prices saw a substantial pickup during the European session and into US hours, rallying to highs of just to the South of the $1840 mark. In recent trade, the precious metal has slipped back towards $1830, up just under 1.0% or around $17 on the day.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|
27.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|27.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.02
|Daily SMA50
|25.67
|Daily SMA100
|24.85
|Daily SMA200
|23.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.58
|Previous Daily Low
|26.85
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.39
Gold Price Analysis: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls
As per the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD correction on the cards towards $1,830, the market has indeed moved into the prior support area. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,836.00 and up some 1.27% on the day, so far, with the US dollar on the back foot to start the week following last week's disappointment in the US Nonfarm Payrolls economic event.
January Nonfarm Payrolls rose a disappointing 49k and December’s Job Losses were revised to -227k (-140k). Precious metals prices are firmer as inflation expectations continue to underpin the market and weigh on the greenback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: On the bids near two-week top above 0.7700 despite mixed clues
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high, attacks Monday’s peak, also the highest since January 27. Australia’s NAB Business Conditions and Business Confidence data came in mixed for January.
Gold: Bears to target a run to weekly support at $1,765
Gold is testing the bear's commitments at the resistance structure. Weekly support could be their target if bulls capitulate at this juncture. There is still room for some additional gains to the upside from where it will be make or break time.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the heavist jump on record towards $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are upstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
EUR/USD: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart
EUR/USD trades 0.11% higher on the day near 1.2058. The hourly chart shows the pair is hovering just above the neckline resistance of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart. An hourly close above 1.2055 would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for at least a 100-pip rally to 1.2155.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.