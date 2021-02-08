Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD boosted as markets bet on inflation

- Rising inflation expectations gave XAU/USD a boost on Monday.
- The precious metal rallied to highs around $1840 from earlier lows under $1810.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) rallied on the first trading day of the second trading week of the month; having hit lows just to the south of the $1810 mark during the Asia Pacific session, gold prices saw a substantial pickup during the European session and into US hours, rallying to highs of just to the South of the $1840 mark. In recent trade, the precious metal has slipped back towards $1830, up just under 1.0% or around $17 on the day.
Should the bulls regain control as the Asia Pacific session gets into full flow, the next area to watch will be a test of the 21-day moving average at $1844. Above that, the 50 and 200-day moving averages reside fairly close to each other in the mid-$1850s.
Rising inflation expectations boost precious metal markets
The reflation trade was alive and well on Monday; commodities were boosted across the board and stocks were up. Bets on higher inflation ahead were evident in the US bond market; nominal US bond yields rallied above some key psychological levels, with the US 10-year rallying briefly above 1.20% and the US 30-year rallying briefly above 2.0%. Moves higher in nominal yields were not coupled with moves higher in real yields of the same magnitude, thus break-evens moved higher; 10-year break-even inflation expectations (the difference between the nominal and real yields on US 10-year bonds, which is the market’s implied average expectation for Consumer Price Inflation over the next 10 years) rose to its highest levels since 2014 of above 2.20%.
In terms of why inflation expectations have been moving higher, it is a combination of factors;
1) Congress is soon expected to pass another substantial (debt-financed) fiscal stimulus package which will increase present-day demand in the US (at the expense of future demand, which will be hurt when Americans have to pay higher taxes to pay back the debt), pushing up prices.
2) The Fed continues to signal that it ensure monetary conditions remain highly accommodative for the foreseeable future and that it is happy to see inflation overshoot its 2% target modestly for a time. In other words, the Fed is intent on continuing to pursue it inflation inducing policies (low rates encourage lending, which increases money supply and prices, while QE represents the literal prints of money and a direct expansion of the money supply).
3) Vaccine rollouts continue at a pace in most major developed economies and virus infection rates are dropping, pumping hopes for an aggressive rebound in economic activity over the Summer and into 2022 – sectors such as hospitality and leisure (which have been forced shut by lockdowns and are expected to see huge demand as consumers “make up for lost good times”) are unlikely to be able to cope with this demand without pushing up prices.
Given the upwards pressure that all of the above place on inflation, any asset that is seen as a hedge against inflation is set up to do well. Precious metals are seen as the “ultimate” inflation hedge/store of value, hence why Gold has a positive correlation to rising inflation expectations. Thus, one threat to gold going forward might be if inflation underwhelms for a prolonged period of time, though in this case, central banks would likely maintain highly accommodative monetary policy, which would likely be a precious metal positive.
Perhaps then the big threat would be if inflation surprised to the upside, given that the risk would be that central banks would have to rapidly wind in stimulus measures and perhaps even start tightening again.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1830.76
|Today Daily Change
|19.54
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|1811.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.94
|Daily SMA50
|1858.09
|Daily SMA100
|1871.81
|Daily SMA200
|1854.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1792.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1806.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1797.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1783.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1773.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1820.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1843.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firm near two-week top as bulls flirt with 0.7700
AUD/USD remains strong despite pullback from 0.7716, flirts with the 0.7700 thresholds off-late. The aussie pair rose for the second consecutive day while rising to the fresh two-week top amid risk-on mood as well as the US dollar weakness on Monday.
Gold: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,836.00 and up some 1.27% on the day, so far, with the US dollar on the back foot to start the week following last week's disappointment in the US Nonfarm Payrolls economic event.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the run-up to refresh record top above $45,000 during the latest rally on early Tuesday.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Shares correct lower as focus remains on merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) extended its slide after opening in the negative territory and touched a session low of $32.66 before staging a modest rebound.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.