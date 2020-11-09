Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bugs awaiting their discount

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s

Gold prices seesaw around $1,951/52 during the initial hour of Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal began the week’s trading near $1,953.50 while keeping the late Friday's range between $1,950 and $1,955. The bullion’s recent inactivity could be traced to the uncertainty over the US polity as Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden’s victory in the latest elections. Also, the Republicans’ hold in the Senate offers additional troubles for the recently elected Democratic leader. Further, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit are additional hurdles for the precious metal buyers.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1954.06 Today Daily Change 1.66 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1952.4 Trends Daily SMA20 1905.36 Daily SMA50 1913.73 Daily SMA100 1899.24 Daily SMA200 1778.72 Levels Previous Daily High 1960.4 Previous Daily Low 1935.7 Previous Weekly High 1960.4 Previous Weekly Low 1873.52 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1950.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1945.14 Daily Pivot Point S1 1938.6 Daily Pivot Point S2 1924.8 Daily Pivot Point S3 1913.9 Daily Pivot Point R1 1963.3 Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.2 Daily Pivot Point R3 1988

The Chart of the Week: Gold bugs awaiting their discount

The price of gold has been supported on the US election outcomes as the US dollar slides into the hands of the bear’s on what most would describe as an inevitable outcome.

In so much as the dollar was expected to fall, the strong gains in risk appetite could be tempered by various fundamentals from which the US elections have distracted investors from.

Therefore, and without necessarily presuming that the rally in gold, for the near-term, is over, it does justify the case for a downside correction for which rewards prudent bulls a discount in catching the next bullish impulse.

Read more ...