Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bugs awaiting their discount

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s

Gold prices seesaw around $1,951/52 during the initial hour of Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal began the week’s trading near $1,953.50 while keeping the late Friday's range between $1,950 and $1,955. The bullion’s recent inactivity could be traced to the uncertainty over the US polity as Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden’s victory in the latest elections. Also, the Republicans’ hold in the Senate offers additional troubles for the recently elected Democratic leader. Further, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit are additional hurdles for the precious metal buyers.

Overview
Today last price 1954.06
Today Daily Change 1.66
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1952.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1905.36
Daily SMA50 1913.73
Daily SMA100 1899.24
Daily SMA200 1778.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.4
Previous Daily Low 1935.7
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1950.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1945.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1938.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1924.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1913.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 1963.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1988

 

The Chart of the Week: Gold bugs awaiting their discount

The price of gold has been supported on the US election outcomes as the US dollar slides into the hands of the bear’s on what most would describe as an inevitable outcome. 

In so much as the dollar was expected to fall, the strong gains in risk appetite could be tempered by various fundamentals from which the US elections have distracted investors from.

Therefore, and without necessarily presuming that the rally in gold, for the near-term, is over, it does justify the case for a downside correction for which rewards prudent bulls a discount in catching the next bullish impulse. 

AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results

AUD/USD begins the week with an upside gap, stays near seven-week top flashed last week. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight, US politics, virus woes are the key.

USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard

USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week. Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials. USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure. 

Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s

Gold fades upside momentum following Friday’s pullback from mid-September high. Expected struggle for Biden Presidency, virus woes probe market optimists. A lack of major data/events adds to inactivity, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.

WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support

WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers. 

Week Ahead: What a Joe Biden victory looks like, and what to watch in the week ahead

What does a confirmed victory for Joe Biden look like? Some may say it looks good for stocks, futures in US markets opened higher on Sunday night, and the dollar fell as the market took stock of one of the most contentious elections in history. 

