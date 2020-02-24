Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD better bid after biggest weekly gain since August 2019

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: Better bid after biggest weekly gain since August 2019

Gold is on the offensive, having logged its biggest weekly gain in six months last week. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,663 per Oz, representing over 1% gains on the day, having hit a high of $1,681 in early Asia. That was the highest level since February 2013. 

Prices rallied by over 3.7% last week. Gain bigger than that were last seen in the second week of August. 

Read more ...

Gold pulls back from fresh seven-year high to sub-$1670 area, coronavirus in focus

Gold prices rallied to $1,681.25, the highest since February 2013, during early Monday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the rise in the coronavirus cases outside China while no respite from the contagion inside the dragon nation earlier fuelled the safe-haven. It should be noted that the bullion’s prices have been pulled back to $1667.18 by the press time.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1643.56
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1643.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1582.32
Daily SMA50 1550.93
Daily SMA100 1515.19
Daily SMA200 1474.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1649.32
Previous Daily Low 1619.02
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1637.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1630.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1625.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 1607
Daily Pivot Point S3 1594.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 1655.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1667.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 1685.88

 


FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears in control, 11-year low back in sight amid coronavirus-led risk-off

AUD/USD: Bears in control, 11-year low back in sight amid coronavirus-led risk-off

AUD/USD stalls its recovery attempts near 0.6625 region, as the bears remain in control amid broad risk-aversion induced by growing coronavirus contagion. The spot now heads back towards the 11-year low of 0.6583 reached earlier today. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY struggles to keep gains above 111.50 amid risk-off

USD/JPY struggles to keep gains above 111.50 amid risk-off

USD/JPY is trimming gains as yen sellers are struggling to absorb buying pressure amid risk-off mood in the financial markets. Investors are selling risk, possibly in response to reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China, especially in South Korea and Italy. 

USD/JPY News

USD/KRW rises to six-month high as coronavirus spreads into South Korea

USD/KRW rises to six-month high as coronavirus spreads into South Korea

USD/KRW remains 0.67% up to 1,217.50 by the press time of early Monday. In doing so, the pair stays near the highest levels last seen during the late-August 2019 and the reason to blame is the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Korea.

Read more

Gold: Better bid after biggest weekly gain since August 2019

Gold: Better bid after biggest weekly gain since August 2019

Gold is on the offensive, having logged its biggest weekly gain in six months last week. The yelloe metal rallied by over 3.7 percent last week to print its best weekly performance since August. The bias remains bullish despite overbought readings on key indicators.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures