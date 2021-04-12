Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears taking control, eye daily support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD daily support is important for the open

Gold dropped from six-week highs early on Friday with the US yield on the 10-year Treasury note shooting higher which ended the day up by 3.2%.

For the open, the Technical conditions are compelling.

The price has been correcting the weekly bearish impulse in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement where it meets the 10 EMA.

Gold Price Analysis: Bears taking control, eye daily support

As per the prior analysis for the start of the week, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD daily support is important for the open, there is a compelling scenario taking shape on the 4-hour chart.

Daily support is a target in what will be a classic impulse, correction, impulse playbook which could potentially result in a bearish topping pattern on the 4-hour chart for the week ahead.

