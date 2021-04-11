Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD daily support is important for the open

- Gold prices could be on the verge of a bearish head and shoulders on the 4-hour time frame.
- Daily support will be critical for the open this week.
Gold dropped from six-week highs early on Friday with the US yield on the 10-year Treasury note shooting higher which ended the day up by 3.2%.
For the open, the Technical conditions are compelling.
The price has been correcting the weekly bearish impulse in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement where it meets the 10 EMA.
However, the bullish weekly close leaves the precious metal poised for an upside continuation for the week ahead from daily support:
If, however, the price breaks the daily support, $1,725 will be in focus again on the downside.
As it stands, the 4-hour chart is bearish with the price smothered by the 10 and 20 EMAs starting to close their distance.
There has been a 50% mean reversion of the bearish impulse already, so if selling pressures emerge, $1,735 will be critical guarding the downside.
If $1,735 holds, there are prospects of a bearish head and shoulders formation:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
XAU/USD trades as a function of yields, bounces at $1730 support
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen choppy price action this Friday, dropping from Asia Pacific levels in the upper-$1750s to lows around $1730, before recovering back to the mid-$1740s in recent trade.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.