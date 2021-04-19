Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears back in charge below 4-hour resistance

Gold Price Analysis: Top-side failures puts focus back to the $1,750's
As per the prior analysis at the start of the week, 'The Chart of the Week: Gold on verge of significant correction', and 'Gold Price Analysis: Bulls come up for their last breaths?', the price is showing signs of exhaustion on the top side of the supply zone at $1,790.
The next key level for Gold
Gold rallied last week toward the top of a down-trending channel that has been in force since prices peaked last summer. A breakout attempt in early January failed. The gold market subsequently slumped to a potential double-bottom low in March around $1,675/oz.
The $1,800 level now looms as a critical technical juncture. The recent bounce could either fail around there… or gather the strength to finally break out of the multi-month corrective phase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
