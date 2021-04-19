Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears back in charge below 4-hour resistance

Gold Price Analysis: Top-side failures puts focus back to the $1,750's

As per the prior analysis at the start of the week, 'The Chart of the Week: Gold on verge of significant correction', and 'Gold Price Analysis: Bulls come up for their last breaths?', the price is showing signs of exhaustion on the top side of the supply zone at $1,790.

Read more ...

The next key level for Gold

Gold rallied last week toward the top of a down-trending channel that has been in force since prices peaked last summer. A breakout attempt in early January failed. The gold market subsequently slumped to a potential double-bottom low in March around $1,675/oz.

The $1,800 level now looms as a critical technical juncture. The recent bounce could either fail around there… or gather the strength to finally break out of the multi-month corrective phase.

Read more ...