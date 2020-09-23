Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold corrective decline to find support at $1837 – credit suisse

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region
Gold continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to fresh six-week lows, around the $1875 region in the last hour.
Concerns about the second round of coronavirus infections continued boosting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that undermined the dollar-denominated commodity and some follow-through weakness for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
Adding to this, the prevalent positive tone around the equity markets further dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. The downtick also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained weakness below the $1900 horizontal support. Read Moor...
Gold: Corrective decline to find support at $1837 – Credit Suisse
Gold extends its decline below $1900 but the yellow metal weakness stays seen as a corrective by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Key quotes: "Gold extends its consolidation/correction following the move to our base case objective of $2075/80 in August for a test of a cluster of flagged supports at $1897/37, which includes the 23.6% retracement of the rally from the 2018 low. We look for this to continue to hold to maintain the sideways range. Should weakness extend though, we would see scope for a deeper setback to $1765, potentially $1726."
"Above $1993 is needed for a fresh look at $2075. An eventual move above here stays looked for a resumption of the core bull trend with resistance seen next at $2175, Read Moor...then $2300." Read Moor...
Gold: Eyes on August lows of $1863 ahead of US PMIs and round two Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) extends sell-off into a third straight day on Wednesday, having settled at $1900 on Tuesday. Renewed US-China tensions and Fed's optimism are set to boost the greenback while the $1863 August low is eyed, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes: "The yellow metal remains undermined by the relentless haven demand for the US dollar seen across the board, as investors shun riskier assets amid coronavirus resurgence in Europe and the UK. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and solid US housing data collaborated with the US dollar surge. Powell said the US economy remains resilient throughout the crisis." Read Moor...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1884.56
|Today Daily Change
|-15.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|1900.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.11
|Daily SMA50
|1939.07
|Daily SMA100
|1840.53
|Daily SMA200
|1719.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1920.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1904.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure sub-1.1700 ahead of US data, Powell
EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month lo of 1.1671 as dismal EU growth-related figures further undermined the shared currency. Fed’s chair Powell to testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.
XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-week lows, around $1880
A combination of factor kept exerting pressure on gold for the third consecutive session. Technical selling below the $1900 horizontal support contributed to the ongoing downfall.
In search of the Bitcoin anchorage
When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.