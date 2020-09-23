Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region

- Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity.
- A positive tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven precious metal.
Gold continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to fresh six-week lows, around the $1875 region in the last hour.
Concerns about the second round of coronavirus infections continued boosting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that undermined the dollar-denominated commodity and some follow-through weakness for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
Adding to this, the prevalent positive tone around the equity markets further dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. The downtick also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained weakness below the $1900 horizontal support.
From a technical perspective, the commodity now seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakthrough a descending triangle. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards August monthly swing lows, around the $1863-62 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI. This, along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of the congressional testimony will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1877.6
|Today Daily Change
|-22.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.19
|Today daily open
|1900.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.11
|Daily SMA50
|1939.07
|Daily SMA100
|1840.53
|Daily SMA200
|1719.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1920.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1904.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off lows, battles 1.2700 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD trims losses to trade around 1.2700 after mixed UK Preliminary PMIs. The spot is off the two-month low of 1.2676 but the bounce appears elusive amid persistent US dollar strength and coronavirus resurgence risks in the UK.
EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 after mixed German/ Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700 after mixed German/ Eurozone PMI reports. The US dollar remains in demand amid growing coronavirus fears and Fed's optimism. Focus shifts to US Markit PMIs, Powell.
XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. A positive tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven precious metal.
Forex Today: US dollar’s haven demand in vogue ahead of a busy day
The US dollar continued to draw haven demand amid renewed US-China tensions and dwindling global economic recovery, as coronavirus resurgence rattled Europe and the UK.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.