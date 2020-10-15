Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold and Silver to shine after the US elections – TDS

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,900 ahead of US data

The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.

USD capitalizes on risk aversion

The lack of progress in the US stimulus negotiations and renewed fears over the surging number of coronavirus cases causing nationwide lockdowns in Europe weigh on risk sentiment on Thursday. Read Moor...

Gold and Silver to shine after the US elections – TDS

Strategists at TD Securities expect that gold and silver will all do better after the election, with the specific fiscal, tax and social policy initiatives and current market positioning determining the upside magnitude. In addition, they expect silver to outperform the yellow metal due to investments in green technology.

Key quotes: "Despite any vote-related erratic behavior, the post US election period should very likely see a reduction in market volatility and policy uncertainty. With that, it is likely that large fiscal spending programs, topping five trillion dollars over the next two years, will very likely be passed by whoever is in power. At the same time, we believe that taxes over that period should not rise much either, as this would be counterproductive during a pandemic." Read Moor...

Gold to take advantage of the need for monetary easing and fiscal support – HSBC

Gold (XAU/USD) fell below $1,900 per ounce amid lower yields on US Treasuries and a resilient US dollar. Yet, analysts at HSBC think the need for monetary easing and fiscal support should be ultimately positive for the yellow metal.

Key quotes: "The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated its forecast of a 2020 global contraction of 4.4%. This is an improvement over a 5.2% contraction predicted in June. Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said some $12 T in fiscal support and unprecedented monetary easing from central banks had helped to limit the damage from the pandemic but support must be maintained." Read Moor...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1896.96
Today Daily Change -4.80
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1901.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1899.36
Daily SMA50 1933.11
Daily SMA100 1868.03
Daily SMA200 1749.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1912.97
Previous Daily Low 1882.46
Previous Weekly High 1930.62
Previous Weekly Low 1873.01
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1894.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 1868.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1854.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 1929.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1946.18

 

 

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

