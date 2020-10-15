Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold and Silver to shine after the US elections – TDS

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,900 ahead of US data
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
USD capitalizes on risk aversion
The lack of progress in the US stimulus negotiations and renewed fears over the surging number of coronavirus cases causing nationwide lockdowns in Europe weigh on risk sentiment on Thursday. Read Moor...
Gold and Silver to shine after the US elections – TDS
Strategists at TD Securities expect that gold and silver will all do better after the election, with the specific fiscal, tax and social policy initiatives and current market positioning determining the upside magnitude. In addition, they expect silver to outperform the yellow metal due to investments in green technology.
Key quotes: "Despite any vote-related erratic behavior, the post US election period should very likely see a reduction in market volatility and policy uncertainty. With that, it is likely that large fiscal spending programs, topping five trillion dollars over the next two years, will very likely be passed by whoever is in power. At the same time, we believe that taxes over that period should not rise much either, as this would be counterproductive during a pandemic." Read Moor...
Gold to take advantage of the need for monetary easing and fiscal support – HSBC
Gold (XAU/USD) fell below $1,900 per ounce amid lower yields on US Treasuries and a resilient US dollar. Yet, analysts at HSBC think the need for monetary easing and fiscal support should be ultimately positive for the yellow metal.
Key quotes: "The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated its forecast of a 2020 global contraction of 4.4%. This is an improvement over a 5.2% contraction predicted in June. Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said some $12 T in fiscal support and unprecedented monetary easing from central banks had helped to limit the damage from the pandemic but support must be maintained." Read Moor...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1896.96
|Today Daily Change
|-4.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1901.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.36
|Daily SMA50
|1933.11
|Daily SMA100
|1868.03
|Daily SMA200
|1749.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1912.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1894.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1868.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1854.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1929.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.