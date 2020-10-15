Gold and Silver to shine after the US elections – TDS

Strategists at TD Securities expect that gold and silver will all do better after the election, with the specific fiscal, tax and social policy initiatives and current market positioning determining the upside magnitude. In addition, they expect silver to outperform the yellow metal due to investments in green technology.
Key quotes
“Despite any vote-related erratic behavior, the post US election period should very likely see a reduction in market volatility and policy uncertainty. With that, it is likely that large fiscal spending programs, topping five trillion dollars over the next two years, will very likely be passed by whoever is in power. At the same time, we believe that taxes over that period should not rise much either, as this would be counterproductive during a pandemic.”
“With the Fed continuing to peruse its current QE program, many in the precious metals market will worry about the debasement of the USD and indeed fiat currencies. The Fed's signals that it will keep rates across the curve from rising, even as inflation moves north of two percent, suggests that real rates, which are a key driver of gold, will continue to fall and help lift the price to our $2,100/oz target next year. The very flat curve should also help prevent the flow of physical metal to the market, serving as support.”
“With more money circulating, interest rates (effectively the price of money) falls. Governments increase spending with the money central banks create and then spend more again by borrowing since interest rates for the government are often near zero, and sometimes below. With that, fixed income instruments will not deliver much value, particularly if central banks impose negative rates. In this environment, gold shines as its supply is very slow to expand relative to fiat money. Mine production will have a difficult time to grow much faster than two percent per year for the foreseeable future.”
“We judge a Democratic party dominated administration is more likely to be hooked on excessive spending and monetary policy stimulus, which is more gold friendly. A Blue Wave could well change the Federal Reserve Act in order to facilitate monetization as a permanent policy to fund excessive government debt.”
“Silver does well when there is a favorable environment for gold. It has a historical volatility double that of gold. And, at the current 78 gold-to-silver ratio, the white metal is very cheap. We expect investors to buy it for the same reason as they do gold, but also to capitalize on the post-COVID industrial recovery as over 60 of silver demand comes from industrial sources. Expenditures on green energy infrastructure, decarbonization, and electrification should help silver as it is very much used in solar panels and virtually all electrical circuits. Plus, given supply is constrained, there will be pressure on the existing supply which should see it move to $30/oz again next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the highs seen in previous days. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.30 ahead of the key EU summit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as EU leaders discuss Brexit talks. While the UK is not abandoning the negotiating table, reports that the EU is toughening its stance are weighing on the pound.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.