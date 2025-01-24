Gold nears all-time high, rises amid volatile US policy statements.

Trump's WEF comments soften on Chinese tariffs and advocate lower rates, affecting the dollar.

The US Dollar Index drops 0.62% to 107.44, weakening the Greenback and enhancing gold's hedge appeal.

Gold price extended its weekly gains, poised to challenge the all-time high of $2,790 rather sooner than later. Comments by United States (US) President Donald Trump could be the catalyst that pushes the yellow metal higher, though he surprised traders as he might refrain from imposing duties on Chinese products. The XAU/USD trades at $2,772, up 0.60%.

The market mood shifted slightly negatively even though Trump has eased the trade policy rhetoric against allies and adversaries. US economic data on Friday hinted that manufacturing activity improved in December, according to S&P Global, while Consumer Sentiment deteriorated, reported the University of Michigan (UoM) final survey for January.

However, Trump’s harsh rhetoric is not limited to the trade deficit. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) he added that he would demand lower interest rates.

After his remarks, the Greenback tumbled and remains on the defensive, as seen by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the American currency's value against a basket of six currencies. It edges down 0.62% to 107.44.

The buck is set to end the week with losses of 1.77% in the first week of US President Donald Trump in office.

Next week, the US economic docket will feature the release of Durable Goods Orders, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs above $2,770 on solid US data

Gold price rose ignoring the advance of real yields. Measured by the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), yield sits at 2.23%, up by one and a half basis points (bps).

The US 10-year Treasury bond yield slides two bps during the day at 4.625%.

US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December improved from 49.4 to 50.1, above estimates of 49.6. Meanwhile, the Services PMI dipped from 56.8 to 52.8, missing forecasts of 56.5

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final forJanuary expanded by 71.1, below estimates of 73.2 and the preliminary reading of 74.0.

Existing Home Sales in December rose by 2.2% MoM, from 4.15 million to 4.24 million.

Market participants are pricing in near-even odds that the Fed will cut rates twice by the end of 2025 with the first reduction occurring in June.

XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold surges above $2,770 as bulls target ATH

Gold price rally is set to extend but traders must clear the record high of $2,790. Despite this, the formation of a bullish candle with a small upper shadow indicates traders are not accepting higher prices. This is further confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has turned overbought.

XAU/USD must surpass the all-time high (ATH) at $2,790 for a bullish continuation. Once cleared, the next resistance would be $2,800, followed by key psychological levels exposed at $2,850 and $2,900.

Conversely, if bears drag Bullion prices below the $2,750 figure, the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) emerge as support levels, each at $2,656 and $2,653. If surpassed, up next lies the 200-day SMA at $2,520.