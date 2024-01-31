- Gold price extends the overnight pullback from a two-week high amid a modest USD strength.
- Geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes could lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial FOMC policy decision.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves further away from a two-week top, around the $2,048-2,049 area touched the previous day. The JOLTS report published on Tuesday suggested that the labor market is too strong for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter. This helps revive demand for the US Dollar (USD) and lifts it back closer to its highest level since December 13 touched earlier this week, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the precious metal.
That said, declining US Treasury bond yields might keep a lid on any further gains for the USD as traders look for more clarity about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later today, which will determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding Gold price. In the meantime, concerns about geopolitical risks stemming from the Middle East conflict and China's economic woes should limit the downside for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price drifts lower as delayed Fed rate cut bets revive USD demand
- The US Dollar regains positive traction amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and drags the Gold price away from a two-week high touched the previous day.
- The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that US job openings unexpectedly increased to 9.02 million in December.
- The Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index improved for the third consecutive month and jumped to its highest level since December 2021, to 114.8 in January from the 108.0 previous.
- Adding to this, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for the US economic growth to 2.1% for 2024, versus the 1.5% rise expected in October, and then ease to 1.7% in 2025.
- This suggested that the US economy is still in good shape for the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the buck and weighs on the metal.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond languishes near the 4.0% threshold, which, along with geopolitical risks and China's economic woes, lend support to the XAU/USD.
- China's National Bureau of Statistics reported that the official Manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 49.2 in January, though remained in contraction territory for the fourth straight month.
- This points to a weak domestic recovery and poor external demand, though, to a larger extent, was offset by a further rise in the Non-Manufacturing PMI to 50.7 in January from the 50.4 previous.
- Investors now look to the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision for cues about the first interest rate cut, which, in turn, will provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will confront the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and Chicago PMI later during the North American session.
Technical Analysis: Gold price needs to find acceptance below 50-day SMA for bears to seize intraday control
The overnight failure to find acceptance above the $2,040-2,042 supply zone and some follow-through selling below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $2,030-2,029 region, will expose the $2,012-2,010 support zone. This is followed by the $2,000 psychological mark, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. The Gold price might then accelerate the decline towards the 100-day SMA, currently near the $1,979-1,978 area, before eventually dropping to the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,964 region.
On the flip side, bulls need to wait for acceptance above the $2,040-2,042 static resistance and a subsequent move beyond the overnight swing high, around the $2,048-2,049 region, before placing fresh bets. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory, the Gold price could then accelerate the positive move towards the next relevant hurdle near the $2,077 zone. The momentum could extend further and allow bullish traders to aim back towards reclaiming the $2,100 round-figure mark.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the .
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.23%
|0.14%
|0.12%
|0.39%
|0.18%
|0.25%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.23%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.18%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.25%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.27%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.39%
|-0.16%
|-0.24%
|-0.27%
|-0.21%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.24%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|-0.24%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.21%
|0.01%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6550 after Aussie CPI, China's PMI data
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6550 early Wednesday after mixed China's NBS PMI data and added to the downside, exacerbated by softer Australian inflation data. The CPI reaffirmed market expectations that the RBA rate-hiking cycle is over, The Fed verdict is next in focus.
USD/JPY bounces back above 147.50 amid pre-Fed caution trading
USD/JPY is bouncing back above 147.50 in Asian trading on Wednesday. Markets stay cautious ahead of the critical Fed policy announcements, injecting new life into the US Dollar even as Treasury yields weaken. The pair also cheers discouraging Japanese data. The Fed is next in focus.
Gold price moves away from two-week high on renewed USD buying ahead of FOMC
Gold ticks lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and retreats further from a two-week high, around the $2,048-2,049 region touched the previous day. Investors continue to scale back their expectations on the speed and scale of interest rate cuts by the Fed in the wake of strong US economic data.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.
The ‘last mile of disinflation’: A narrative running on its last legs
The narrative of the last mile of disinflation being the hardest reflects concern that after having dropped significantly, further declines in inflation would be more difficult. However, it seems that relevance of this narrative is increasingly being questioned.