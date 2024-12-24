- Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, albeit lacking strong follow-through buying.
- Geopolitical tensions and trade war fears lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- The Fed’s hawkish shift acts as a tailwind for the USD and caps the precious metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Tuesday and remains below a multi-day top set the previous day amid mixed fundamental cues. Geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East, along with trade war fears, continue to offer some support to the safe-haven precious metal. That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish shift keeps a lid on the commodity.
The US central bank last week signaled that it would slow the pace of interest rate cuts in 2025. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which assist the US Dollar (USD) to hold steady near a two-year peak and cap the non-yielding Gold price. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recovery from a one-month low touched last week amid thin trading volumes.
Gold price bulls seem non-committed amid Fed's hawkish outlook
- The Federal Reserve last week tempered the outlook for further rate cuts in 2025, marking a turning point in its monetary policy and underscoring uncertainties surrounding potential policy changes under the incoming Trump administration.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to its highest level since May on Monday and the US Dollar stood firm near a two-year peak touched last week, which should cap the upside for the non-yielding Gold price.
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said this Tuesday that sirens were sounded in the centre and south of Israel and that it had intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen as Israeli forces continued their attacks in besieged northern Gaza.
- Russian forces captured two villages in Ukraine and are making steady progress in the Donetsk area. US President-elect Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider a ceasefire and abandon Russian-occupied territories.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the Richmond Manufacturing Index, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus amid a relatively thin liquidity on Christmas Eve.
Gold price seems vulnerable; bearish flag pattern in the making
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from a one-month low, along an ascending channel, constitutes the formation of a bearish flag pattern on hourly charts. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart remain in negative territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is downward. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the channel support, currently pegged around the $2,605-$2,600 area, before positioning for any further depreciating move.
The subsequent downfall could drag the Gold price back towards the monthly trough, around the $2,583 region touched last week. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears and set the stage for a slide towards the November monthly swing low, around the $2,537-$2,536 area en route to the $2,500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the $2,633-$2,634 zone, or a multi-day top touched on Monday, which nears the top boundary of the ascending channel, might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. A sustained strength beyond might prompt some short-covering and lift the Gold price to the $2,654-$2,655 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will negate the near-term negative bias and pave the way for additional gains towards reclaiming the $2,700 round figure.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0400 in thin holiday trading
EUR/USD trades with mild losses near 1.0400 on Tuesday. The expectation that the US Federal Reserve will deliver fewer rate cuts in 2025 provides some support for the US Dollar. Trading volumes are likely to remain low heading into the Christmas break.
GBP/USD struggles to find direction, holds steady near 1.2550
GBP/USD consolidates in a range at around 1.2550 on Tuesday after closing in negative territory on Monday. The US Dollar preserves its strength and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as trading conditions thin out on Christmas Eve.
Gold holds above $2,600, bulls non-committed on hawkish Fed outlook
Gold trades in a narrow channel above $2,600 on Tuesday, albeit lacking strong follow-through buying. Geopolitical tensions and trade war fears lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD, while the Fed’s hawkish shift acts as a tailwind for the USD and caps the precious metal.
IRS says crypto staking should be taxed in response to lawsuit
In a filing on Monday, the US International Revenue Service stated that the rewards gotten from staking cryptocurrencies should be taxed, responding to a lawsuit from couple Joshua and Jessica Jarrett.
2025 outlook: What is next for developed economies and currencies?
As the door closes in 2024, and while the year feels like it has passed in the blink of an eye, a lot has happened. If I had to summarise it all in four words, it would be: ‘a year of surprises’.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.