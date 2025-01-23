Gold price retreats from a near three-month top amid an uptick in the US bond yields and the USD.

Bets for further interest rate cuts by the Fed might hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets.

Concerns about Trump’s tariff plans should further lend support to the safe-haven precious metal.

Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to its highest level since early November, around the $2,763-2,764 area touched the previous day. The US Dollar (USD) looks to build on the overnight bounce from the monthly trough amid a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets, turn out to be key factors denting demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Meanwhile, signs of abating inflation in the US revived bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates twice this year. This could act as a headwind for the US bond yields and the USD. Moreover, uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, which could trigger trade wars and elevate market volatility, should help limit the downside for the Gold price. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the one-month-old uptrend has run out of steam and positioning for deeper losses.

Gold price bulls turn cautious amid risk-on mood, recovering US bond yields, modest USD uptick

The US Dollar holds steady above its lowest level since late December touched on Wednesday amid a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and prompts some selling around the Gold price on Thursday.

The lack of details about US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and easing geopolitical tensions remain supportive of the risk-on mood, which is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven precious metal.

Trump's proposed policies are broadly regarded as inflationary, which, in turn, might compel the Federal Reserve to stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer to rein in rising price pressures.

Investors, however, are still pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs at least two times by the end of this year. This might cap the upside for the US bond yields and the Greenback.

Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum will be looked upon for more concrete announcements on tariffs. Apart from this, the release of the US Weekly Jobless Claims should provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.

The Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Friday and is expected to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.50%, or the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Rate decisions from the Fed and European Central Bank are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week, respectively, which could infuse volatility and provide some impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.

Gold price could attract some dip-buying near the $2,725-2,720 hurdle-turned-support

From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support near the $2,625-2,620 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support. Some follow-through selling could drag the Gold price to the $2,700 mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses. The XAU/USD might then fall towards the $2,665-2,662 area en route to the 2,627-2,622 confluence. The latter comprises the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a short-term ascending trend line, which, in turn, should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the $2,763-2,764 area, now seems to offer some resistance, above which the Gold price could aim to challenge the all-time peak, around the $2,790 region touched in October. This is closely followed by the $2,800 mark, which if conquered will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish trades and set the stage for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend witnessed over the past month or so.