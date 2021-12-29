Gold Price Forecast: Yields, coronavirus test XAU/USD bulls around $1,800

- Gold prices struggle to keep the bounce off one-week low after surprise volatility.
- Market sentiment stays firmer despite a jump in covid infections.
- Yields rally on downbeat seven-year auction, US data came in weaker.
- Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around 1,800 with a bearish tilt
Gold (XAU/USD) defends $1,800, taking rounds to $1,804-05, as traders approach Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal remained surprisingly volatile during the last session amid a rally in the US Treasury yields despite a jump in the global coronavirus cases.
US 10-year Treasury yields jumped the most in three weeks to refresh monthly high around 1.557%, up 7.6 basis points (bps) by the end of Wednesday’s North American session. The reason could be linked to a disappointment from the weak seven-year bond auction.
“The seven-year notes sold at a high yield of 1.48%, around two basis points higher than where they had traded before the auction,” said Reuters. The news also adds, “Seven-year note yields rose as high as 1.472%, the highest since Dec. 9. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 1.558%, the highest since Nov. 29., and 30-year yields reached 1.971%, the highest since Nov. 24.”
Despite the stronger bond yields, Wall Street managed to stop bears, with Dow Jones refreshing a record top during the six-day uptrend, before closing with mild gains of 0.25% on a day around 36,488. Further, S&P 500 rose 0.14% but Nasdaq had to bear the burden of higher yields, down 0.10% while printing two-day declines.
The firmer yields could also be linked to the recently strong expectations of the Fed’s sooner rate hikes in 2022. A jump in the US inflation expectations, as portrayed by 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) also back the Fed rate-hike woes. The inflation gauge refreshed the monthly top to 2.53% at the latest.
Elsewhere, daily covid cases kept rising but the hopes that the speedily spreading South African virus variant, namely Omicron, is less severe, keep market players at peace during the year-end holiday season. “Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between Dec. 22 and 28, with myriad countries posting new all-time highs in the previous 24 hours, including the United States, Australia, many in Europe and Bolivia,” said Reuters.
Talking about data, the US Pending Home Sales for November dropped below the forecast of +0.5% to -2.2% MoM whereas Good Trade Balance hit a record deficit of $-97.8B versus $-83.2B prior.
Amid these plays, gold buyers remain confused as the metal fails to keep the corrective pullback from the key DMA support. However, thin end-of-year liquidity conditions restrict any hope of clarity even as the aforementioned risk catalysts and US data are likely to offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off 100 and 200 DMAs, gold prices remain below a two-week-old ascending trend line, backed by a receding bullish bias of MACD and steady RSI.
Given the metal’s failures to bounce back beyond the previous support, not to forget multiple failures to cross the horizontal area from late October, gold bears are likely to keep the controls.
Even so, the 200 and 100 DMA levels, respectively around $1,798 and $1,791 challenge the metals further downside.
Following that, $1,772 may offer an intermediate halt before directing gold prices towards a support zone comprising multiple lows marked since October 18, close to $1,762-60.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the aforementioned horizontal resistance around $1,814 will need validation from the previous support line, currently near $1,822, to recall the gold buyers.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1804.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1805.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1789.4
|Daily SMA50
|1802.56
|Daily SMA100
|1790.48
|Daily SMA200
|1797.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1820.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1805.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1810.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.91
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1810.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1814.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1800.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1795.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1785.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1825.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1830.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1385 on monthly resistance break
EUR/USD keeps the monthly resistance breakout around 1.1350 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair jumped to the highest levels since November 30, also posted the biggest daily gains in a week.
GBP/USD clings to six-week high around 1.3500 as weaker USD joins Brexit, Omicron woes
GBP/USD remains on the front foot around 1.3485-90 during Thursday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day top to 1.3599 the previous day. Alike other major currency pairs, the cable also cheered broad US dollar weakness while ignoring threats from the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, as well as Brexit of late.
Gold: Yields, coronavirus test the bulls around $1,800
Gold defends $1,800, taking rounds to $1,804-05, as traders approach Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal remained surprisingly volatile during the last session amid a rally in the US Treasury yields despite a jump in the global coronavirus cases.
Polygon upgrade quietly fixes bug that put $24B of MATIC at risk
“Considering how much was at stake, I believe our team has made the best decisions possible given the circumstances,” said Polygon’s co-founder Jaynti Kanani. Ethereum-based layer two scaling network Polygon has quietly fixed a vulnerability.
Santa Rally challenge
S&P 500 feels like hanging by the fingernails – tech down and value retreating intraday. Correction of prior steep upswing is here – the bears will try some more, but I‘m not looking for them to get too far. The signs are there to knock the bulls somewhat down.