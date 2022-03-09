- Easing Ukraine-Russia tensions weighed on the XAUUSD demand.
- Gold Price corrected extreme overbought conditions, but bulls defend the downside.
- European indexes trade in the green, supporting Wall Street's futures.
Gold Price accelerated its slump early in the US session and traded as low as $1,975.67 a troy ounce roughly $95 down from Tuesday’s multi-month high. What began as a corrective decline has become some rushed profit-taking after the bright metal rallied sharply in the last couple of days. XAUUSD managed to bounce from the mentioned level, but speculative interest is now eyeing the $1,955.00, the 38.2% retracement of the January/March rally. Meanwhile, the commodity trades at $1,991 a troy ounce.
Meanwhile, US stocks kick-started the day posting substantial gains amid news making the rounds that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. The Russian demand for neutrality can be discussed although there must be security guarantees, the aide said, noting that Ukraine is not willing to trade a "single inch" of its territory.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said that, due to sanctions, Moscow is diminishing its usage of the US currency in reserves and international settlements, which somehow undermines demand for the greenback across the FX board, and prevents Gold Price from falling further. Also, Russia said it's not trying to overthrow the Ukrainian government, adding to the temporarily positive sentiment.
European stocks traded firmly higher, weighing on the bright metal, which trimmed half of its weekly gains. Gold Price has broken below the $2,000 threshold, as it seems bulls are finally giving up.
Also read: Is it time to top-sell oil and commodities? [Video]
XAUUSD technical outlook
Gold Price is correcting extreme oversold conditions, and there are technical signs that the bullish potential would recede, as the bright metal stands below the 23.6% retracement of this year's rally at $2,001.00, now providing near-term term resistance. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the same rally is at around $1,955, the ultimate support level, as once below it, the risk will skew to the downside.
A new bout of risk aversion could send XAUUSD above $2,025, the immediate resistance level, which will open the door for a retest of the $2,070 price zone. The record high stands at $2,075.64, a level that the bright metal achieved in August 2020.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1997.04
|Today Daily Change
|-54.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.64
|Today daily open
|2051.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1907.58
|Daily SMA50
|1852.2
|Daily SMA100
|1827.38
|Daily SMA200
|1811.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2070.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1981.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1970.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2036.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2015.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1998.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1944.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2087.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2123.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2176.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1040 as Ukraine ready for a diplomatic solution
Risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.1000 for the first time this week.
GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150
GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold gives up gains and loses $2,000
Gold Price retreated sharply from $2,070.50 a troy ounce, now trading in the $1,990 price zone, as fears about an escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis eased. The market sentiment began improving on Tuesday as humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians were put in place.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.