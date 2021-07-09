Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD wavers in tight range around $1800, key levels to watch – Confluence Detector

- Gold remains confined within a narrow range around $1800 mark.
- Risk-off flows subside, Treasury yields rebound while USD slips.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790
Gold price is keeping its sluggish momentum intact so far this Friday, wavering a narrow range around $1800. Gold price fails to find a clear directional bias amid mixed clues, as risk-on flows return to markets and lift the Treasury yields, exerting downside pressure on the metal. The Fed’s tapering expectations also push the gold bulls on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, the positive market mood dents the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal, helping keep a floor under gold price. The downside also remains cushioned, as the underlying theme of concerns over slowing global economic recovery remains intact. Investors remain unnerved about the economic rebound, in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta covid variant.
Amid a data-light US docket and upbeat market mood, gold is likely to extend its range play. Gold price is set for the third straight weekly gain, with traders now shifting their focus on the next week’s US CPI and Retail Sales data for fresh cues on the Fed’s next policy move.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: Thursday’s Doji keeps sellers hopeful amid dollar’s rebound
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is facing stiff resistance at $1807, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, pivot point one-week R1 and the previous high four-hour.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1810 will be next on the buyers’ radars.
Any follow-through buying interest would see gold price taking on the powerful barrier at $1813, which is the Bollinger Band four-hour Upper.
The bulls will then yearn to recapture the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month at $1816.
Alternatively, immediate cushion is seen at $1798, the previous low four-hour
Strong support awaits at $1796, which is the intersection of the previous week’s high and SMA5 one-day.
Further south, the last line of defense for gold bulls is aligned at $1791, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and SMA100 one-day coincide.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD has advanced back above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD recapture 1.38, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery
Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June
The Canadian economy added 230,700 jobs in June when compared to 68,000 job losses reported in May and expectations of +195,000, the latest data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.