Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles on US strong data, hawkish Fed tilt ahead of US NFP

- Gold suffers a 0.20% loss as robust US job figures and mounting rate hike prospects drive US Treasury yields higher.
- Hawkish comments from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and a strong ADP report underpin expectations of a July rate hike.
- Traders anticipate further clues from the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which could impact Gold’s trajectory.
Gold price slides for two consecutive days after a busy economic calendar in the United States (US) emphasized the resilience of the economy, which justifies the Federal Reserve (Fed) 25 bps rate hike at the upcoming July meeting. On Thursday, the XAU/USD, after reaching a daily high of $1927.55, prints losses of 0.20% and exchanges hands at $1910.70.
Gold continues downward slide: US economic resilience and imminent Fed tightening dampen bullish appeal
The yellow metal is under pressure as the latest US ADP National Employment report surprised market participants, as private hiring witnessed the creation of 497,000 jobs in the US economy, surpassing the 228,000 foreseen by analysts. The report came before the US Department of Labor announced that unemployment claims (Initial Jobless Claims) for the week ending July 1 climbed to 248K, exceeding 245K estimates, but the ADP report overshadowed the data.
After the data, XAU/USD’s dropped from around $1928 to $1902, as US Treasury bond yields skyrocketed. The US 10-year Treasury note rises 4.045%, gaining 10 basis points. The US real yields soared to a new yearly high of 1.821%, though, as of writing, it sits at 1.781%, a headwind for the non-yielding metal.
Gold traders will get more clues about the yellow metal’s direction on Friday, as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will reveal the US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Analysts estimate the US economy addd 225K jobs to the economy, and the Unemployment rate is estimated to dip to 3.6%,
The Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting minutes showed that most officials wanted to raise rates but agreed to wait as they assessed the impact of cumulative tightening. Additionally, “almost all” FOMC members agreed that further tightening will be needed this year, suggesting July’s rate hike is almost inevitable.
Regarding that theme, the Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan at a Columbia University event in New York, stated she favored June’s hike, adding “two-thirds of FOMC participants projected at least two more rate increases this year.”
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAU/USD daily chart depicts Gold as neutral to downward biased, with the 20, 50, and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMAs) remaining above the current spot price. For a bearish resumption, XAU/USD must drop below the 200-day EMA at $1896.93, and once done, the XAU/USD next support would be the March 6 daily high at $1879.45, followed by the March 8 swing low at $1809.48.
If XAU/USD remains above $1900, the first resistance would be the 20-day EMA at $1928.88. Once cleared, the next supply zone would be the 50-day EMA at $1945.75.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1911.07
|Today Daily Change
|-4.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1915.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.75
|Daily SMA50
|1964.83
|Daily SMA100
|1946.38
|Daily SMA200
|1863.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1914.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1922.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1908.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1888.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1928.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1942.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1948.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD rose further above 1.0850 despite upbeat US economic data. The US Dollar strengthened after the releases but did not last long. Both Eurozone and US yields soared, while Wall Street tumbled. The market's attention is now focused on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates gains despite risk aversion and strong US
GBP/USD rebounded from under 1.2700 and climbed toward 1.2750. The pair is consolidating its gains despite impressive ADP and ISM Service PMI reports. More US labor market data is due on Friday with the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to break below $1,900 Premium
Gold Prices plummeted on Thursday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,902.62 a troy ounce. The US Dollar surged on the back of American employment-related data spurring risk aversion and leading to a stocks' sell-off.
Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants
Solana price recovered from the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on crypto. SOL price is in an upward trend, yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past three weeks.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN pares some of 200% gains
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock lost some of its 200% bounty of gains on Thursday after US labor market data surpassed market expectations. It had been enjoying a meteoric rise after the company hired a law firm to go after naked short sellers.